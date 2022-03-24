DEAR EDITOR:
On behalf of the entire KOTO family, we’d like to thank you for showing up for your community radio station during our recent two-week Winter Fund Drive!
A huge shout out to the legendary guest DJs who rocked the day from beginning to end on March 4: Kathrine Warren, Jim Loebe, Anton Benitez, Conor Intemann, Rob Johnson, Kathy Green, Kris Kwasniewski, Malarie Clark, Jim Bedford, Tom Watkinson, Hollie Hannahs, the spectacular Schuler family, Tommy Thacher, Chris Fish and the Telluride Ski & Snowboard Club.
Thank you to the Telluride Transfer Warehouse and Disco Fuego for the après throwdown. We are so lucky to have such a killer venue for local nonprofits (and everyone) to utilize.
A very special thank you to Pete Wagner and his team for creating the most Telluride skis you’ve ever seen as an incentive for folks to donate. Your generosity is next-level, and we are lifelong fans. Congratulations to Susie Meade who won the skis. Too bad you won’t see her next season; she will be but a flash of lightning on the mountain.
We’d also like to thank the New Sheridan Hotel for their dine-and-stay package, Siam for the daily drawing gift cards, GoodLight Candles for the gift bags and, of course, good ol’ Baked in Telluride for the doughnuts and coffee on Guest DJ Day. Jerry always said KOTO has the most fun fundraising, and he was damn sure right.
See you at Street Dance on April 1. Don’t forget to wear pink!
With great gratitude,
Cara, Ben, Claybrook, Julia and Matt
