DEAR EDITOR:
Over a year ago Telluride lost a beloved long-term rental house: The Yellow House or The Galena House, as it's known by many. This house, nestled amongst local homes and St. Patrick Church, provided housing for community members for over 15 years. Years of tenants and countless gatherings of friends took place in this modest house. With its Viking six-burner stove, there was no family dinner this house could not handle.
One year ago, we, the former tenants of 121 E. Galena St., were delivered the news that this house would not be rented out another year. A situation that many have faced in Telluride. The property management group gave few answers, and the owner stayed silent in gaining a mysterious quality among tenants about why they chose to stop long-term renting their property.
“Maybe they’ll sell it,” one renter said at the time.
“I bet they’re just tired of us,” another dejected renter responded.
We then did what many twentysomethings in Telluride have done in the past few years. We emptied the house of random furniture and posters of past Bluegrass festivals. The gray couch went to the Free Box, along with the old skis from the boiler room. Items were divided up, and the rest sat on the front lawn as a satellite Free Box formed. We cleaned every nook and cranny knowing our security deposits could fund a month’s rent in a new place. A final party was held to commemorate our beloved house. Older locals swung by with stories. We laughed, shared and danced the night away one last time. We struggled to find housing, posting on social media and incorporating it into our everyday small talk. We found housing, but it sure made each of us feel vulnerable and question our place and purpose in Telluride.
121 E. Galena St. still sits empty. Contractors repainted the exterior, new lights were installed, the windows were fixed, and perhaps other improvements were made. We’re not sure of the specifics behind the ownership of this house. Rather, we ask as former tenants of this long-term rental, why does this continue to happen? Our story is not unique or special; countless houses and apartments sit vacant in Telluride. We’re frustrated because this story has played out again and again in our community.
We commend those who value long-term rentals in San Miguel County and are extremely grateful for those Town Council members who advocate to find solutions to housing. Affordable housing such as Sunnyside, Voodoo and others are the only way we see a semblance of working people and community existing in the box canyon in the future. Additionally, we believe a vacancy tax, with stipulations against short-term rentals, is another tool the Town of Telluride can use. The time is now for progressive community change on affordable housing before another house goes dark and more local tenants are forced to move away from the home and community they love.
Mason Osgood, Hope Logan, Chris Dickson, Emma Christensen and Scott Keating
Former 121 E. Galena St. tenants
