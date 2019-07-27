In the 1990s, there was a movie called “Bulworth.” I haven't seen the whole movie, but I saw the trailer once. The story revealed in the trailer was about a fairly typical buttoned down weasely politician until he suffers a crisis. Suddenly, he's saying the first thing that comes to his mind. He lacks a filter. He tells it like it is. He no longer cares about the consequences of brash speaking. People notice the difference and find it refreshing. His candor fuels his popularity. Remind you of anyone in politics today?
Bill Clinton was not the first politician to employ word groomers to test his speeches and language through focus groups in order to make the right impression. Nor was he the last. His running mate made himself a laughing stock when he ran against George W. Bush in a campaign that was so precisely focus grouped that it advised him on what colors to wear.
Populist candidates buck this trend. “Bulworth” gave us a glimpse of the future. You can quibble that today’s populists in America, Brazil, the Philippines, and in Central Europe and Italy are not entirely following the “Bulworth” formula. They're not particularly honest. Nevermind, they're speaking the truth as they see it, and like politicians in general, they see the truth as whatever is in their interest. For many, the perceived candor of the populist politician is refreshing, it's exhilarating, it wins dedicated followers in ways traditional politicians cannot.
Further cementing the new style politician to their audience is the rage of the their opponents. You would think that the many deficiencies of our president would provide fodder enough for his opponents to focus on. Highlight those and be done with it. Apparently, that's not enough. They create myths about him. He colluded with Russians to win an election. He hates gays. He hates women, blacks, Hispanics and immigrants, too. If he uses language about illegal immigration that was universally acceptable just a handful of years ago, then he's a racist and anti-immigrant. That said, he clearly went too far when he told us Congress's newest class of leftward leaders, known collectively as "the Squad," ought to go back to where they came from if they don't like America. One squad member is an immigrant.
This would be indefensible and divisive language coming from anyone, let alone our president. Only the over the top criticism from nearly every news source and every Democrat spokesperson would tempt me to defend those harmful words. As appalling as his tweet was, it was not racist as innumerable news stories claim. It is not so appalling as the lie so often repeated about it. Consider that what Trump was objecting to was not their ethnicity or their gender, but their opinions alone. Nothing he has said points to any other explanation. Remember, this is a guy who has no trouble expressing himself. If he were a racist, he would have told us long ago. He says whatever occurs to him. He's not especially careful or wise in what he says or tweets, and yet we are to believe that he is secretly a racist and his supporters share the same secret identity. What's more, he communicates in code, deploying dog whistles. They lie to us about his exoneration of neo-Nazis and racists at Charlottesville, calling them "good people." They lie about his calling immigrants “animals” and “criminals.” Let's call them lies because they are demonstrably false claims. He clarifies who he's referring to in the very same statements. To leave out part of a statement to create a false narrative meets my definition of a lie.
Two things can be true at the same time. Trump is an idiot, but maybe not a particularly racist idiot. Trump never said or implied that Tlaib, Omar, Cortez or Pressley don't belong here because they are not white. "Go back where you came from" has been said before. I don't recall it being used racially, but that's possible. During the Vietnam War, we heard "America, love it or leave it.” Donald Trump, while nursing his heel spurs, would have heard that. I'd suggest his recent remarks were in that vain. If you believe there's more there, then you likely have an agenda to satisfy. This is the problem for Democrats in the coming election. Trumps verbal incontinence ought to be his Achilles heel. The Democrats ability to sabotage this advantage will doom them to yet another defeat. People can see through lies and lying stirs anger. Imagine that, Donald Trump defeats his opponents once again. He has a talent for exposing the weaknesses of foes. Lying about him only makes him stronger, binding him further to his considerable base. The most recent polls show him more popular among Republicans than even Ronald Reagan. Democrats have only themselves to blame.
