DEAR EDITOR:
As a resident of San Miguel County, I wanted to highlight a very important ballot issue in our Upcoming election. Please don't forget to return your mail in Ballot. Specifically, I am encouraging members of our community to please vote "yes" on Ballot issue A.
Without raising your taxes, Ballot Issue A would allow the Telluride Hospital District to be able to borrow money to replace our current Medical Center with a new Critical Access Hospital. This has been a dream for many of us for many years. With your help and your "yes" vote, we can make that dream a reality and continue moving forward towards this long-stated goal. Please join me in encouraging your neighbors and friends to please vote "yes" May 3 and support Ballot Issue A.
Thank you,
Kate Wadley
