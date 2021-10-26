DEAR EDITOR:
We are writing to share good news! Anna and I have been awarded the First Time Homebuyer’s Assistance Fund from the Telluride Association of Realtors (TAR). This program is made possible by donations from participating Realtors in the Telluride area to help first-time homebuyers with closing costs. We are so grateful this program exists, as it was consequential to us being able to make our home purchase. Anna and I have collectively lived in the Telluride area for over 13 years and now have a permanent home in Rico.
We would like to publicly thank TAR for creating this program to help locals like us find our first home. These programs truly make a difference in our community. We couldn’t be happier we get to call this area home for the foreseeable future! Please spread the word that programs like this exist.
JT Keating and Anna Langer
Rico
