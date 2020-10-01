DEAR EDITOR:
In regards to the recent story about the rescue on Wilson Peak, it should be noted that the SAR team that arrived was efficient and thorough, taking command of the situation and acting in such a manner as to inspire hope in humanity. It should also be noted that the group referred to as “bystanders” deserve some recognition. There was David, a 74-year-old Vietnam veteran on his second attempt of Wilson; and Dave, a 19-year-old with over 70 peaks under his belt; his brother Mark; and their father, Chris, both experienced climbers. They took turns holding and supporting the young man who’d fallen. They wrapped him in multiple emergency blankets, kept him warm and held his hand when he reached out. Then there was Sam, an amazing woman from the Front Range with experience as an EMT. She held the young man’s head, kept him from moving, and whispered soft, caring words of encouragement, things like, “It’s going to be OK. You’re safe now. You’re so strong, we have you.” These fine people did this on that steep slope for over three hours. They were amazing and just another reason to believe in the possibilities of humanity.
Michael Wyszynski
Norwood
