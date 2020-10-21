DEAR EDITOR:
My name is Ayla Kanow, and I am so grateful to have the opportunity to mentor under April Montgomery at the Telluride Foundation for my mentorship class through the Telluride High School. Going into this experience I didn’t quite know what to expect, and now, I have learned more than I can possibly imagine. I have gained the unbelievable skills of grant writing, spreadsheets, and everything in between, and still have so much to learn. I have been so lucky to take my grant writing skills I have learned under the Telluride Foundation to write and submit four grants of my own for my tree planting nonprofit Seas Of Trees. It has been a privilege to learn the ins and outs of foundation work and to collaborate with such incredible people doing amazing things for our Telluride community.
I want to thank April Montgomery who I met with via Zoom every week for her dedication to sharing her skills with me, Robin Kondracki for shedding her experience as a new addition to the Telluride Foundation with me, and Elaine Demas who works with both the Telluride Foundation and the Just For Kids Foundation for helping me submit my first-ever grant. I will definitely take this skill of grant writing with me into my future. Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way.
To conclude, future mentors, do it! Go into this opportunity open-minded and ready to learn. Open your horizons and try something you might not have thought about doing. I originally wanted to do physical therapy, but I am so glad I dove into something I didn’t know much about. Work hard. Be kind.
Ayla Kanow
Telluride High School
