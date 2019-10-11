DEAR EDITOR:
To all local businesses: Telluride Middle/High School is seeking volunteer tutors in our AVID elective classes. AVID stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination, and is a college-readiness program designed for students who are at-risk of not attending college. As part of this program, students in 7th-12th grades have signed up for the AVID elective class and participate in weekly study groups called tutorials. In their tutorials, students use inquiry skills to explore the answers to questions together and understand what it means to be independent learners. This gives students an opportunity to discuss questions they might have from their various classes with their peers, and gain a deeper understanding of the subject matter.
While students are working to become independent in their tutorials, they also look to adult tutors for guidance in their learning. That’s where you come in! We are in need of volunteer tutors to come to Telluride Middle/High School for an hour each week to help with these student study groups. We will provide all training needed and no subject expertise is expected (you don’t have to be an expert in math to help with an Algebra tutorial). The role of the tutor is to facilitate the discussion, ask (not answer) questions and make sure the students are on task. Volunteers are needed during the following times: Wednesdays from 8:15-9:30 a.m. and 9:45-11 a.m.
Would you be able to send, or “donate,” an employee from your business to the school once a week to be a volunteer tutor? This donation of your business’s time would be much appreciated and a great help to our local students. You could send the same person every Wednesday or a different person each week. All tutors would need to be trained. We will host tutor training Monday from 5-6 p.m. in the Telluride High School library.
Should you participate, your business will be recognized as a friend of the Telluride School District at the end of year district celebration, awarded a certificate for your business window and mentioned in the Telluride Daily Planet as a supporter of our schools.
Interested in being a tutor yourself? Even if your workplace is not “donating” your time, we would love to have you. Contact Megan Wise (email below) if you’re interested.
Thank you very much for your consideration of this program. Please email mwise@telluride.k12.co.us if your business is interested in participating or if you have further questions.
Megan Wise
Telluride School District
