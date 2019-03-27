The 2018-19 ski season may be nearing its close, but as you may have noticed, things don’t seem to be slowing down yet. This season has brought us both record snowfall and visitors.
I would like to especially thank all the first responders, road crews, gondola employees and our local businesses that have worked harder than ever to keep us safe and ensure we have been able to get where we need to go.
As you may have heard, Town Council started last week’s monthly meeting with a discussion on whether a dismount zone is necessary in the Mountain Village Center plazas for bicycles and skateboards.
Over the past few years, there have been an increasing number of incidents between bicycles and pedestrians in the Village Center. Bikes are and will continue to be an essential part of all our lives whether we are using them to commute, exercise or just to have fun. But with the upcoming expansion of the Telluride bike park and summer use of Village Express (Lift 4) for bike park access, we know that some changes to how or where bikes can travel will need to be made.
We have been examining tactics used to reduce negative bike and pedestrian interactions in other communities such as Fort Collins and Durango. With help from our parks and recreation team, police department, local bike shops, and others, we are working to craft a plan that balances the needs of our residents, guests, pedestrians, bicyclists and merchants.
Lighting regulations may seem like a boring topic, but the impact of how we light our homes and streets can have a big effect on our mountain landscape. Over the next few months, we will continue to discuss potential amendments to our Community Development Code residential lighting regulations. As we review and amend these regulations, we are striving to strike the balance between our need for residential outdoor illumination that allows us to enjoy our homes, while minimizing unintended negative impacts to neighbors and the surrounding community.
Even though we are all still presently focused on the snow, in Mountain Village, we are looking to the summer and planning for ways we can mitigate wildfire. We currently have two incentive programs dedicated to helping homeowners reduce their home’s risk of fire.
The wildfire mitigation defensible space rebate helps owners protect their home and surrounding areas from approaching wildfire by landscaping the area around a home in a manner that reduces fire hazard. The cedar shake fire mitigation fee waiver program refunds homeowners all town building fees when a cedar shake roof is replaced with a new, fire-proof roof.
This month council asked for improvements and expansion of the cedar shake program that will make participating simpler, quicker and available to more households. We hope these changes will encourage increased participation and a safer community.
To learn more about these programs, visit townofmountainvillage.com/incentive or sign up for our email newsletters at townofmountainvillage.com/subscribe.
Council also appointed five members to the Design Review Board (DRB): Liz Caton, Greer Garner, David Eckman, Cath Jett and Ellen Kramer. The DRB functions as the town’s architectural review board and as the Planning and Zoning Advisory Board. On behalf of the town, I want to thank outgoing DRB members Phil Evans and Jean Vetter for their years of service and commitment.
Lastly, Town Council approved renaming the Village Court Apartment’s Community Garden as the Michael Ruterbories Memorial Community Garden. Michael, a longtime Mountain Village resident, gondola operator and cherished friend to all who knew him, passed away unexpectedly last month. He is greatly missed by the Town of Mountain Village and the community he adopted.
If you have questions or comments about any of these or other topics, please email me at lailabenitez@mtnvillage.org.
