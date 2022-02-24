DEAR EDITOR:
My name is Autumn Armstrong, and I am a junior and student at Telluride High School. I am writing this letter to address the concepts of mentorship and the amazing opportunities the system has. I have been taking this course over the span of a few months, gathering information and knowledge on anxiety and the mind-body connection. My mentor is Karen O’Dell, who has a Ph.D. in mind-body medicine. Working with Karen on this project has provided me with an understanding of this career choice. Anxiety is something we have all witnessed or experienced in some way. Driving in a snowstorm while late to work, picking your kids up from school, worrying about failing a test. Anxiety has some form of impact on life. Our project depicts how anxiety not only has mental effects, but physical as well. I hope to spread awareness about the topic with the help of my mentor and the beneficial system of mentorship. My experience has been incredibly fun, fascinating and educational. I encourage many more adults to participate in this program and help a student succeed, gain knowledge and gather insight in a career they might be interested in the future.
Autumn Armstrong
Telluride High School
