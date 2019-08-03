There are worse things than the electricity going out on a rainy afternoon.
Home alone, with a long punch list but no juice to run power tools or computers, house darkened, dinner is prepped by the light of the kitchen window. Check the light switch. Still no power. Wash the dishes. Check again; still no power. Wrap a few birthday presents for imminent parties, pay house bills, make sure tools and toys are covered outside, the rain a steady soaking curtain. Power still out, so do the only sensible thing: stretch out on the living room couch.
Out the window, the familiar craggy ridge at the end of the valley becomes a flat cardboard silhouette, two saddles flanking a peak in the middle, as a sleepy curtain sifts in from the south. Rivers of green trees merge into one another, green turns to gray, then the diagonal slash marking the pass road grows indistinct and disappears.
Then the whole thing grows hazy, dimmer, happily in sleepy limbo, floating somewhere above the couch, clutching a pink teddy bear and a buck-tooth baby beaver — there is no memory of reaching for them, they just happen to be there — along with a pillow-like stuffy, handmade by a friend, a gift, of lime green, a crazy Martian head with big floppy ears and mix-matched eyes, named Putrid.
Out the kitchen window, while chopping cucumbers for salad, it had been noted with pleasure that the crabapple tree is making a nice comeback; it’s leaves filling out and turning dark green, after its violation last summer by a red-naped sapsucker. The fellow had camped out at the tree, pecking away, leaving trademark rows of holes, not unlike the symmetric dot patterns seen in Australian aboriginal art or that of the San Blas Islanders.
Shooed away regularly, he regularly returned and scooped his fill from the flesh of the poor tree, leaving some major limbs girdled and dead, so that when they were pruned, the tree had lost half its crown. Precious few blossoms presented themselves in June, a month when the tree is usually a riot of sugary sweet perfume, called the bubble gum tree.
What leaves sprouted were stunted and it was accepted that the old gal might be a goner. Then with July and warmer temperatures, things kicked into gear and she became a tree again; we’ll have her still, at least for a little while. The irony is that we helped save the life of her killer.
Mistaken at first for a large downy woodpecker, with similar black-and-white stripes on the side of the head, the sapsucker had been found on the front deck, inert, after a loud thud rousted us from the breakfast table. He had flown into the window, as, sadly, many birds do, mistaking the reflection of sky in the glass for clear sailing and knocked himself out. We picked him up and placed him atop the aspen round next to the bench on the deck, so he might not be so readily noticeable to any passing slobbering hound or malicious killing machines known as cats.
Recognized as the assailant of the bubble gum tree, the temptation had been there to let nature run its course, but empathy won the day, and the insistence of the little one, who everyday re-teaches basic and valuable lessons. Had it been a magpie, that reviled bully of songbirds, stealer of lunches and scourge of the neighborhood, compassion might not have been so great.
At the end of the day, the bird was still there on his side, unmoving, eyes closed, but warm, amazingly still alive. A shoebox was found and lined with an old tea towel. In the corner of the box was placed a little cup of water. The bird was lifted gently and placed in its intended refuge.
Perhaps it was the warmth of the hand, or the movement, but the eyes of the little guy snapped suddenly open, he raised his head and shook it back and forth, cartoon fashion, stood unsteadily for a few seconds, then fluttered off drunkenly around the corner of the house. Straight to the bubble gum tree.
Must have needed a little fortification.
He hasn’t returned this year yet, but he left a funny-shaped tree. At the base of the tree, now at the full height of summer glory, are a geranium bush starburst with delicate purple flowers, clumps of purple and yellow columbines, some iris fans, their immense and exotic orchid-like blossoms having run their course, and a group of tomato-red poppies, their leaves furry and shaggy, another victory, survivors of an all-out assault from voles.
Washing dishes one morning, a hole was noticed at the base of the tree where a poppy had just been planted. The little bastards were eating them from below! They were probably lying on their backs, snickering and burping. They would have made the marauding rabbits from Wallace and Grommet proud, the gluttonous pigs.
A healthy sprinkling of crushed red chili appraised the raiders of the dangers of spicy food and they shoved off to the meadow, where in the spring can be seen the meandering trail of their castings. With nothing to do all winter but eat and propagate, their trails are everywhere.
Now, the drum of rain grows louder, the mountains are gone behind the veil, the surrender is complete. The danger of a good nap, that rarest of luxuries, is that the better and deeper it is, the harder it is to recover from, to come all the way back.
When the lights come back on three hours later, the mountains are back, shining and yellow, clouds lifting, rainbow conditions, and Putrid has been drooled upon. Shake the head and rise, maybe a little unsteadily, just like a sapsucker. Time for dinner.
Sean can be reached at seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
