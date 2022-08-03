It was the earliest I’d been up in a long time, but two mornings after the curtain dropped for the last time on “All’s Well That Ends Well,” 6 a.m. arrived, and my eyes opened. The sleep bank was getting more and more back in the black. In the bleary grey light, I pulled on my sneakers and a hoodie, and emerged into the coolness of the morning.
I try to walk most mornings, and even though rehearsals and performances kept me up past my usual self-imposed curfew, I still got up, albeit an hour or so later, and stuck with my routine. During the show, the walk offered me an uninterrupted hour to work on memorizing my lines. I strode the bike path, script pages curled in my fist, drumming antiquated English into my head. The ducks thought I was daffy. But the effort paid off. The moment an actor goes “off-book” is the moment the real play begins. Though completely memorized, I continued to run my lines, in order, twice, every time I took my hour-long, four-mile constitutional.
The show closed Sunday, and by Tuesday, the Town Park stage was once again bare and ready to host its next event, Telluride Jazz Festival. My brain, however, still clung to the lines I’d worked so hard to commit to memory. Tuesday morning, reacquainted with the early hour, I set out with another mission — to let the lines go, to retire the Countess, to embrace the what’s next. It’s easier said than done.
A thick shroud of mist cloaked the valley, and I disappeared into it. I wrestled away the habit of the past two months to not start my lines at the prairie dog colony. Still, they shouted in my head. “By delivering my son from me, I bury a second husband.” I held firm, but when I strode through the wetlands, stepping over duck scat and writhing earthworms, I knew exactly where I should be in the script. “Marry, that’s a bountiful answer that fits all questions.” A duckling squawked and splashed into the water.
By the time I hit my turnaround point, I would quickly get through my Act 4 and 5 scenes. I resolved this time to hear only my breath and the light tread of my sneakers on the wet asphalt. The mist dampened the sound of road traffic. Headlights took on a ghostly aura. I felt the process of the last two months begin to unwind. As it should.
This year Telluride Theatre hired a guest director. Our auditions were conducted via Zoom, which lent a hint as to the extraordinariness to come. Before long director and Shakespeare scholar Becca Wolff rolled into town, and instead of diving into our scripts, she first led us through an intensive workshop designed to help us better understand the language of The Bard of Avon. Only then did the creative work — and the sacrifices — begin. No more leisurely evenings on the patio watching the sun slip over the distant mesas. Saying no to social events. When COVID slithered in, we worked in face masks until the last of us infected got the all-clear. Despite the late hours, especially as we hit performance week, most of us had jobs that didn’t care when we got to bed. We’ll sleep when we’re dead, right? I missed the Dearly Beloved. I missed my cat and my guitar and my Friday proper cocktails. But rehearsal after rehearsal, week upon week, we 10 players gathered at The Bob, sculpting a story from the words of a genius, treading a bare floor adorned with tape to demarcate our set, and the vision of our creative team. We worked hard and uncovered the nuances of our characters. We became family.
There is such a thing as post-partum when it comes to dismantling these intensely forged convocations of disparate souls committed to a single vision. I know I struggle with it. As a younger woman, emotion simmered on the surface. Now, my heart aches quietly, and I divert myself with those books I didn’t have time to read, by resuming my kitchen adventures, by doing crosswords. And I keep walking.
The mist wetted my face, and I allowed tears to come. I never cried as we struck the stage Sunday night. (To get to the business of undoing the fantasy the very moment you get out of costume after final bows is brutal. Nothing says “the show is over” like a pile of costumes on the dressing room floor, the clatter of chairs being loaded into a pickup, the whine of screw guns in reverse.) I walked and cried and let my lines begin to fade.
The Tuesday morning mist enveloped me. Despite the chill, I was warm and had hit a brisk, rhythmic stride. Most mornings, the walk serves to clear my head and bathe in Nature’s wonders. It helps me mentally prepare for the workday ahead, to let poems take flight, to think about my family. This morning was no different, but there was an added purpose. To begin again, to let the past go, to say, “That’s good, that’s gone,” to give up my lines to the mist.
