DEAR EDITOR:
Thanks to the Telluride High School Mentorship Program I was able to mentor with Jimmy Moody, the school resource officer. I have learned not just about the inner workings of the police department but important mindsets about perseverance that will stay with me throughout my life. I have learned to fingerprint and about all the work that goes into keeping the school safe. I wanted to mentor with Jimmy because I did not know what career path I wished to pursue. I have not found a path but have found a greater appreciation for the police through this mentorship program and the work that it takes. I still wish to learn about more of the inner workings of patrol throughout the rest of the semester. I have learned that growth as a person comes through challenges and that is a lesson I will never forget.
Phoenix Albrecht
Telluride High School
