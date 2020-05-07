DEAR EDITOR:
Visionary artist is teaming up with the cool cats at Society Conoco in Telluride by doing portrait paintings in oil. Self-portraits and faces of locals are painted with bright colors in impressionistic style. We are calling it “Restroom Art.” It is intended to bring hope and inspiration during this bleak time of closures and mask wearing, when full faces are not even visible.
Come and see la Rue's Fauvic-style of impressionism on the restroom walls at Society Conoco in Telluride.
We wish to thank the guys and all their cool friends at the Society Conoco for their generosity and easy going attitude, especially now, you guys are awesome! Much Love. Much Hope. Much Gratitude.
la Rue
Telluride
