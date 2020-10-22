DEAR EDITOR:
A Telluride legend has left the gym. If you have been to a high school basketball game in the past decade or so you have seen him or maybe his wife Davine, of 63 years, on the special occasion. She would have been the sweet older lady on his arm wearing a Telluride letterman jacket from god knows when.
Jack Pera collected the money during basketball games; I collected his memories. Jack grew up in Telluride and lived here for a lifetime, loved every minute of it and had some stories to tell if you had the time to listen to them. If you’re looking for him in the pictures on the wall in the hallway outside of the gym upstairs you can find him in an old black-and-white photograph. I will not give you the year as it may help you pass the time in the near future and see some faces of the past if you look (great way to spend your time if you need a reminder of your purpose). Jack gave back. Jack gave his time to the community. Jack gave his time to the school. Jack gave perspective. Jack gave whatever he was able. Simply put, Jack gave to others. He was my first introduction to what really made Telluride School District special. He cared for others, he cared for our community and he cared for our kids. He had no agenda when he would tell me what he thought the basketball teams needed to do to improve. It came from a good place and from a good man. I have watched Jack chase down opposing fans to collect the $5 they owed for admission; not to be a hard ass but on principles. Principles that I could relate to and work to instill in our students. Jack made signs to help visiting teams and bus drivers understand how to appropriately park in our parking lot. Made signs to direct spectators when we switched entrances to the gym with the new construction project. He didn’t make them to ease his voluntary duties, he made them so others didn’t have to worry. So they could enjoy the game watching their student-athlete play with no concern if they parked correctly or fulfilled their monetary obligation. In my time I have seen many coaches come and go, but I have only had one basketball gatekeeper. A child of Telluride. A lover of this community and a believer in the value of helping others. Jack was awarded the Friends of Education Award this past year from the Telluride School District for all the time he gave for our basketball teams and parents. I cannot tell you how happy he was when I was able to hand the award to him when he left his self-isolation during chemo to receive. To me, Jack is what makes this place special. A lifetime of lessons learned from a lifetime Telluride resident: Care about family, care about the community (they are family too!) and care about our children. Everyone is experiencing life differently — staff, students, parents, community and visitors — which makes our perspectives different. Take a breath and try to understand the perspectives of others; they are all valid.
I want to share with you a paragraph from some of the last communication I had with Jack in late spring/early summer. He was still trying to do for others.
“IF YOU THINK OF ANYTHING I CAN DO FOR YOU OR THE SCHOOL GOING FORWARD I'LL DO MY BEST TO PULL IT OFF. I WANT TO CLEAN ALL THE BASKETBALLS BEFORE NEXT SEASON STARTS. BY DOING THIS YOU HAVEN'T HAD TO BUY ANY NEW BASKETBALLS FOR 10 YEARS. YEA! WHEN THEY ARE AS SMOOTH AS SOCCER BALLS I GUESS YOU'LL BE STUCK TO BUY SOME NEW ONES AT THAT TIME.
YOUR PAL ALWAYS, THANKS FOR CHECKING AND THE UPDATE ON THE TEAMS. STAY VIGILANT!!—JACK”
Chris Murray
Tellurdie High School athletic director
