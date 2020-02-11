DEAR EDITOR:
With Ski PE coming to an end, we at the Telluride Marshal’s Office would like to extend a big thank you for everyone’s patience and cooperation with Ski PE drop off the past few weeks. This was a great team effort between the school district, public works, TMO and the Telluride community. By working together, we were able to ensure the children’s safety and mitigate traffic-related problems. We truly appreciate everyone’s help in making this a safe and successful season. Thank you!
Chief Josh Comte
Telluride Marshal's Department
