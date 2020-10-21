In a turn of events beyond anything I could have possibly imagined, I am writing my umpteenth column on my birthday during a pandemic. Given that it’s a proletarian Tuesday makes it no less remarkable. Despite the chaotic state of the planet and of this nation in particular, I find myself oddly calm. Relax, reads a poster in the Dearly Beloved’s office, nothing is in control. It took a pandemic to achieve this state.
I consider myself exceedingly fortunate to not only be working, but to be working from home. In being in the same place literally every waking and sleeping hour of my life, my home has taken on an even greater significance. BP (Before Pandemic), it was a weekend dalliance, a place where a week’s worth of choring would be crammed into two days (I mean, who feels like getting after domestic duties during the work week when a commute is factored in? Pas moi.), the more elaborate meals would be crafted, and when the broken got repaired. DP (During Pandemic) the humble abode is shipshape, my unbroken presence ensuring the washing machine hums, the dishwasher is loaded, the meals prepped, the floor hoovered. My home has always been my sanctum sanctorum. Now it is a wellspring of contentment, a buffer of happiness and love against the barbed edges of the world out there. I am no domestic goddess — I have always said when I’m lying on my deathbed, I will not be fretting about cobwebs — but I have used the spare time in between the hours of sitting that is a writer’s life to push a vacuum, start a stock, cuddle a feline, hit the trail. When the Dearly Beloved returns at the end of his day, he enters a veritable nest.
The home that has evolved in this historic era of our lives has become the replacement for everything I miss — theater work, concerts, the easy camaraderie of a drink at the Buck with friends. As flagrantly social as I am, I have become a devoted isolationist. I’ve hosted a few folks on the patio and visited some chums on sunny decks, but relative to the BP level of my social life, I am downright monkish, and perfectly fine with that, it must be said.
With worrisome winter a hellhound on my tail, I anticipate seeing far less of the few I’ve seen. The virus that has brought us to our knees feasts on an indoor environment, and so we devise ways to extend the season outdoors. The need for some human interaction is both desired and necessary. We’ve invested in woolen blankets and are shopping heaters. I’d prefer the coziness of a chiminea, but our HOA frowns on flaming anything. Still, the patio will only reasonably take us through Thanksgiving, if we’re lucky. I envision a long, hunkered-down winter.
Human connectivity has taken on a different hue. The ubiquitous Zoom meetings are where I join with the government officials who are guiding our communities through the pandemic. I’m involved with The Listening Club, also on Zoom, a book club for album lovers, and a gathering that I can tell just after a single session will help my groove abide. We all need to unmute ourselves from time to time and share our passions.
Social media is a lifeline I crave and abhor, almost in equal measure. I post poetry, music and photos to rise above the squalor of unkindness that threatens to undermine my sometimes-unsure grasp on sanity. But through social media, I stay current with far-flung friends, be it Spain, Brooklyn, Maryland, Texas or Norwood. I am reminded that, wherever we are, we are all at home and missing life BP.
Social media shines on birthdays. It serves as a digital reminder so that we can send our good wishes to the birthday boy or girl on a day that, in my estimation, should be each of our own, national holidays. Today, as I write, my devices are a Vesuvius of good tidings from yes, Spain, Brooklyn, Maryland, Texas and Norwood. Ensconced in my abode, I am by turns laughing and crying, and to paraphrase The Stone Roses, feeling adored.
The happy revisitation of one’s natal day is a time for reflection. The year 2020 will reverberate for eons. Some people are giving the year a vigorous upthrust of the middle finger, and while there are days when I would join that salute, there are far more days I offer up my gratitude. I’m healthy, I’m working and have, in my union with the Dearly Beloved, found a richness and closeness I’m not sure would have been possible without the pandemic playing its troubling hand. These are times that call on my natural optimism and resiliency. It’s true that I have wallowed in some bleak places, but more often a good meal, baseball on the TV, an elongated hour on the guitar or a sticky wicket of a crossword puzzle will keep the train on the tracks. And, of course, look where we live! A well-timed forest bath is my drug of choice.
It is said that in a time of crisis we see the best of what humans can be. And while not all humans rise to the top, I think many do. As we retreat to our dens for the winter, we will face the challenge of how to stay connected and healthy. In our community, a tribe of creative, compassionate people, I am confident we will emerge closer than ever. Here’s to better days.
