As we head into our summer season, let’s all remember: we’re still in this together.
Early occupancy rates from the professional lodging community indicate a promising season ahead, although the rumor that there has been a 200-300 percent increase in summer bookings is false. Both towns are pacing eight to 10 points ahead of 2019.
There are challenges of course — affordable housing, workforce availability, staffing challenges, climate concerns, continued pent-up demand for the outdoors, fire danger and educating visitors and residents on what promises to be a very fluid environment over the next several months.
The Telluride Tourism Board has jumped into multiple social campaigns focused specifically on mobile devices within our region: recreate responsibly, tag responsibly, how to visit “right”, Covid safety, community clean-up weekends, taking care with campfire and other timely subjects emphasizing the importance of our environment here.
We’re also assisting regional, neighboring destinations with community-based information focused on articulating how to visit right.
There is a delicate balance here and sustainability is paramount.
A podcast on the subject recently caught my attention. “Built for Change” is produced by Accenture, the global business consultancy. “New business realities are fueling powerful opportunities that lie at the intersection of technology and sustainability,” the teaser read.
The episode’s exploration of technology and sustainability working in tandem to provide balance and stability is a familiar concept at the tourism board, something that we have been dedicated to over the past decade.
It’s a process that started slowly, methodically. Our primary objective was developing processes and data-driven tactics in order to more effectively and efficiently place our destination’s message in front of the right people at the right time. It led to other data obsessions to better understand the expansion and contraction of our economy, part-time locals, homeowners and visitors.
We could not have done it without a great deal of trust and collaboration from many in our professional lodging community, governments and partners. The lodgers provided actual guest history data to a third-party analytics company that enabled us to concentrate our efforts based on the actual behavior of previous guests. Ultimately, we focus on the traits of previous guests to find like-minded future guests.
In the podcast, Jean-Marc Ollangnier, Accenture’s European CEO, points out that there is a new generation of consumers who are demanding sustainable business. “There is a generation that has different aspirations — as customers, as employees and as citizens. And the recipe for success is to be sure that your company is geared toward that one demand.”
He continues, “Organizations cannot succeed without a healthy planet and the health of the planet is a direct result of actions organizations take.”
Historically, sustainability wasn’t a consideration at all. It was seen as a cost center.
Ollangnier asserts that with technology, sustainability can be a business opportunity rather than a trade-off. He calls it “a twin transformation”. Ultimately, it’s technology that provides connectivity to the silos of data necessary to calculate sustainability — for the community, the environment and economic viability.
It may have started in the European Union, but around the world, and right here in Colorado, the term “Destination Marketing Organization” (DMO) is proving to be unfit for our mission.
This has been happening in the travel industry for more than a decade. Tourism-focused destinations and organizations came to the realization that a much broader and deeper collaboration of destination partnerships is necessary to maintain the visibility of a destination as a great place to live, work and visit.
Traditionally, destination marketing was entirely concerned with crafting messages to attract visitors. Today, it’s much more complex. It needs to start with citizens, local residents, and create and generate a quality-of-life experience for them.
It is our intention to be that beacon, for the community, its governmental entities, its businesses, its nonprofits and to serve as an example and resource for neighboring communities that share the wilderness we call home.
It’s a subtle, but seismic shift. Communicating who we are to the outside world and to the outside world as they enter our world. This toggle from external to internal also embraces the expansion of the role of the traditional DMO.
It is no longer sufficient to “market” the destination, we need to play a role in developing and managing it.
Enter the Destination Management and Marketing Organization.
From a recent article published in the EU, “Essentially, DMOs need to break the silos, forsake the ivory towers and ‘think way beyond the tourism sector’ ” and “consider their own policy goals and those of other related government agencies.”
In other words, we need to become a valued, respected champion for the community, the environment and the economic vitality of our region and beyond.
We’re in this together.
