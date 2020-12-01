The recent announcement that San Miguel County has moved to the red level, or severe risk, on the state’s dial was a sobering reminder that we still have some work to do to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Much of this work revolves around the “Five Commitments of Containment” —wearing a mask, maintaining 6 feet of physical distance, minimizing group size, washing hands frequently and, if sick, staying home and getting tested.
We at the Telluride Tourism Board don’t think we are alone in focusing on our daily behaviors to try and make these commitments something akin to an involuntary response, as involuntary as breathing.
We also don’t think we are alone in concocting a Covid-specific mental checklist — “wallet, keys, phone, mask” — for whenever we leave the house these days.
It’s still taking some getting used to, but it’s important.
And while we are weary, like everyone else, of this scourge of a pandemic, after a quiet Thanksgiving, we are feeling a great deal of gratitude these days.
We are grateful, for example, for our public health professionals and local officials. They are doing incredible work in the face of an unprecedented challenge, using their knowledge and expertise while navigating what must be a steep learning curve, all to keep us as safe and well as possible.
We’re also thankful to be part of a community that listens to the experts’ advice and then just gets on with it. A lot of that stems from the fact that we care about each other. No one wants to see a vulnerable member of our community get sick and we are acting accordingly. Grateful for that.
The move to the red level felt like a reminder, a nudge if you will, from our public health professionals and local officials that we need to continue to work together to tighten back up our behaviors so that our kids can continue to be educated with minimal disruption and our economy can continue to function as best it can, while in careful balance with the need to protect public health.
This tightening up of behaviors will also help the ski resort stay open — as much for our collective sanity as anything else — and perhaps mean that we can celebrate the holidays this year knowing that together we are doing our very best to protect ourselves, our loved ones and the wider community.
It’s this mention of loved ones that brings us to a last item on our list of things for which we are grateful: family, friends and our “work family.”
When so many in the pandemic are struggling with feelings of loneliness and isolation, we all feel thankful to be surrounded by exceptional and caring people.
We are aware that not everyone is in the same situation, which brings us to a recent addition to that Covid-specific mental checklist mentioned earlier: that we not only make sure that we don’t go anywhere without a mask, but this holiday season — and for as long as it takes afterward — let’s make it a point to check in on those in our community who may need it.
We are, after all, all in this together.
