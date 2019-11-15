DEAR EDITOR:
Jenny Patterson was my seatmate for the last years I served on Telluride Town Council. Jenny’s vigor, enthralling spirit and unsurpassed love of Telluride dwells with all who help make Telluride a better place. I learned a great deal from her dogged pursuit of truth. I am deeply touched by the beloved compassion she bestowed on my being. Rest in peace, dear friend.
“For what is it to die, but to stand in the sun and melt into the wind? And when the earth has claimed our limbs, then we shall truly dance.”—Kahlil Gibran
Thom Carnevale
Orcas Islands
