Despite frustrating foot dragging by a number of council members, the Telluride Town Council Feb. 18 took a step forward in the town’s management of music festivals.
Perhaps it is understandable that some residents and council members are reluctant to mess with the town’s cash cows and cultural crown jewels. But there are obvious reasons for the town to step up its oversight and management of major music festivals.
It’s hardly news that Telluride has exploded in popularity in the last five or 10 years. Along with longer, larger and louder music festivals, the town is more crowded by part-time residents and visitors during high seasons. More people and more activities in our box canyon will inevitably create more conflicts and a need for a town government with greater capacity to manage it.
The town’s goal should be to achieve a balance among conflicting interests, so that we can all continue to enjoy Telluride without stomping on one another’s toes. This is why a request for the loudest music festivals to lower the volume should not have been met with knee-jerk resistance. Fortunately, largely thanks to careful leadership by Mayor DeLanie Young, council collectively stepped back from the response some favored — to sweep the problem under the rug — and gathered some facts. The most salient fact that emerged is that while two of the town’s major festival promoters hire engineers specifically to devise a sound management plan for their events, and deploy advanced technology to keep as much of the sound as possible within the park, the third promoter (of the loudest festival, during the busiest time of year, when the noise that escapes the park affects the most non-festival attendees) apparently did not know such technology exists. His proposed solution for managing volume levels was revealed to be unworkable.
The good news is that the town will now require all three promoters to submit a sound management plan for town review, which will be no sweat for the two that already prepare such plans. So, we are better off than we were before last week’s council meeting. This summer we will find out if the new requirement works. Even better, council agreed to schedule another work session at the end of the coming festival season to review whether it did.
But there is a bigger takeaway here. As Telluride has, in fact, become the highly popular, world-class resort it long aspired to be — thanks in large measure to its renowned music and film festivals — the town has not kept up its end of the partnership with festival promoters. All festivals are a collaboration between the town and its citizens, and promoters. The festivals have done a great job at marketing themselves and delivering successful events. The town’s role is to protect the public interest, which includes much more than the town’s interest in promoting culture and the economy. It also includes issues such as crowd management and public safety, and, yes, sound mitigation.
I was appalled at the reluctance voiced by several council members to spend money for acoustical consultants to help the town devise a regimen for managing festival sound levels, especially since the consultant reported in a preparatory study conducted in 2016 that it is doable. If the festivals generate millions for themselves and the town alike, surely it is not too much for the town to spend, say, another $100,000 to ensure it has the capacity to manage the festival’s noise impacts. (We did, after all, pay $78,000 for the preparatory study and readily invested in a new Town Park stage just a few years ago at a cost of several million dollars.) This is the very definition of “penny wise, pound foolish.” We expect the multi-million-dollar businesses that are the festivals to spend money to ensure their success. The town also makes bank from the festivals and should be prepared to invest a percentage of it on an ongoing basis, as both the festivals and town have grown and prospered.
Fortunately, it is likely that a deeper understanding of the town’s growing responsibilities will develop. Because so many members of council were (mysteriously) skittish, the small step they agreed to take — agreeing to add language to music festival contracts — was probably the most that could be accomplished this year. This is where Mayor Young’s leadership was so impressive. She led a council with barely formed and ill-informed opinions through a reasoned discussion to a productive outcome.
The result could have been better. But it could have been a whole lot worse. There is, almost certainly, much more to be done in the years ahead, and not only related to festival sound levels.
