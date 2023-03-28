DEAR EDITOR:
Thank you for showing up huge for KOTO’s Winter Pledge Drive! Your support means the world to us. It’s because of you that KOTO has been able to provide non-underwritten, non-commercial community radio for 48 years and counting. A special thanks to the phenomenal guest DJs who kicked off the two-week fund drive period with the theme “Milestones”:
-The “Scrapple” movie cast, including Ashley Boling, Geoff Hanson, Paul Engbring, Tim Territo, Taj Mahal and others
-The incredible Sheridan Opera House team
-The legendary Kane family from the Floradora Saloon
-The lovely ladies of K2 Event Co.
-Jessica Galbo & friends from TAB
-The Nugget Theater/Film Fest fam
-Telski, featuring Patrick, Carson and Socko (talk about a legend!)
-And last but not least, our friends from Planet Bluegrass
KOTO’s End-of-Season Street Dance is this Friday, March 31, featuring Shakedown Street. Volunteers are still needed; please sign up at KOTO.org.
Shout out to the sponsors of this year’s event, including Alpine Bank, CHFA, Mountain Lodge, New Sheridan Hotel, Teddy Errico and La Cocina de Luz. You are all flocking fabulous.
That about covers it for now. Can’t wait to flamingle!
KOTO Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.