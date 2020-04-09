DEAR EDITOR:
In a town of backcountry enthusiasts and people devoted to safety in the mountains, I beg to ask why so few avalanche stories are shared? A question I have pondered after weeks of close calls and near fatal accidents. History repeats itself and knowing the history of our area is a powerful decision-making tool, but to know this history, we need to share stories. Share the flaws that have occurred in decision-making and the zones that are notorious to slide. People are quick to judge and shame others, especially in a time of heightened stress, but to sweep mistakes under the rug in fear of shame is irresponsible. The community learns from avalanche experiences and these stories will help prevent future accidents. I can only hope people have been telling their stories and analyzing their incident day in the company of those they trust. The backcountry community needs to hear tales of close calls, please share them.
Scott Keating
Telluride
