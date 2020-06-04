DEAR EDITOR:
My name is Jonah Jodlowski, and I was awarded the San Miguel Educational Fund (KOTO) scholarship. I would like to thank the San Miguel Educational Fund for their much-needed financial assistance. They have made the correct decision, and I will not disappoint them. KOTO has done so much for the newly graduated seniors over the past couple of months, and they deserve a lot of recognition. From the prom night music to the graduation special to the senior shoutouts, I have listened to more KOTO over the past couple of months than I could have ever imagined. Their programming along with this scholarship has opened my mind to the world of broadcast journalism and many other possible careers. Tune into KOTO (91.7 FM) anytime this week for some jazzy jams and local updates.
Jonah Jodlowski
Telluride
