Raise your hand if you miss going to the movies. Yeah, everyone does. The longstanding ritual of deciding on a show time, arriving early enough to buy a ticket, before heading to the concession counter for a drink and snacks, and finding a seat that’s not too close or far away from the screen has been rendered a distant memory by the pandemic.
But as everything is slowly but surely reopening, I’m getting excited about seeing a new release in a theater. There’s nothing quite like that experience. The dimming of lights. The low rumble of the bass as the previews start. Situating your napkins in the open cup holder just right. Maybe there’s an empty seat in front of you, so go ahead and throw your legs over it. Lean back, relax and finish all your snacks before the movie even starts.
Movie theater popcorn has a distinct flavor that can’t be replicated. Maybe the secret is pouring so much salt on it that your tongue shrivels up like a slug, the only antidote being a cherry-blue raspberry Icee that turns your brain into an iceberg. Pro tip: Buy a bag of peanut M&M’s and sprinkle them on top of your bag of popcorn. Thank me later. Yeah, I’m jonesing for it.
The last wide release I saw in a theater was “Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood” at the Nugget during the summer of 2019. I’m only now realizing that’s almost two years ago.
But while we all patiently await the reopening of our beloved local theater, as well as the return of Mountainfilm, Telluride Film Festival and Telluride Horror Show, my friends and I have been holding movie nights.
These gatherings are far from “film screenings,” but the idea sprang up prior to the recent release of “Mortal Kombat,” which was only available to stream on HBO Max.
The remake is rated R, so it’s not for kids, but the millennials who grew up with the video games and original movies. It’s fascinating what the developing mind retains, as my friends and I can still recall characters, their signature moves, including fatalities and “animalities” (characters morph into animals to kill their opponents), cheat codes and the storyline. We know who is supposed to be good and bad and kick butt and stuff. But we also knew going in that Scorpion, one of the baddest fighters north of hell, was a good guy. No way. And he has a descendant who is a brand new character. Stop. Yeah, we were intrigued all right.
My buddy Big Steve (he’s tall) hosted. I brought the snacks — a DiGiorno deep dish pizza, Totino’s Pizza Rolls and Jose Olé Taquitos. We cooked up the goods, smoked some indica and melted into the couch like the poor girl in that 1990s anti-marijuana PSA. Yeah, we were ready.
To avoid too many spoilers, all I’ll say is “Mortal Kombat” delivered. The more “mature” rating meant more realistic gore (read: buckets of blood), and allowed Kano, the Australian leader of the Black Dragon group who shoots a laser beam out of his right eye, to carry the movie with his profanity-laced insults and back-stabbing antics.
Afterward, we nerded out in picking apart the details. OK, spoiler alert.
They never really did hold the Mortal Kombat tournament.
Goro, who was a four-armed unstoppable force in the 1990s, got gutted like a pig by the new guy, whose power is … a magic bracelet that covers his body in armor made of golden thread whenever he’s angry.
Raiden, the lightning-wielding God of Thunder, didn’t electrocute enough people, particularly Shang Tsung, who only sucked one person’s soul out of their mouth. Poor, Kung Lao.
Kabal sounded like a frat bro from New Jersey.
Who the hell is General Reiko?
But I digress. We all enjoyed it, as the ending left it open to a sequel or seven.
The following weekend, we found ourselves back at Steve’s. Street tacos were on the menu, and the bill included cheesy 1980s horror movies, mainly the 1984 Troma classic “The Toxic Avenger.” If you have never seen this movie, stop reading right now and go watch it. You will not be disappointed. It’s thick with 1980s tropes, including emotionless bullies who like to run over innocent civilians in their Camaro and pick on the pencil-necked geek at the local gym, in turn creating Toxie. Is he a vigilante hero or a mutated monster murderer? You decide.
The second feature that night was Peter Jackson’s 1987 zany horror-comedy “Bad Taste,” which we found by mistake. We wanted to watch Jackson’s “Dead Alive,” but in our altered state, we landed on his alien-zombie-what-the-hell-is-going-on feature-length debut.
It might have been the bud, but in this case, Jackson’s aversion to brevity doesn’t make the film any better, though the special effects, which include a man constantly shoving his brains into the back of his head, were endearing. Gotta start somewhere, right?
Yeah, our movie nights might not include the creature comforts of a proper theater, but it’s a temporary cure for our cinephilia during a time filled with more gore than most movies.
