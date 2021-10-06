DEAR EDITOR:
I moved here the very first winter the ski area opened. Since then, I have been a bar and restaurant owner in the Roma from 1975-83, a maintenance man at The Telluride Lodge, operated a summer jeeping business to keep people here one more day, ran the Johnstone Inn Bed and Breakfast for two years, The Oak Street Inn youth hostel for two years and The Victorian Inn for 16 years. My wife and I made a location choice to do whatever it took to stay here. It has never been easy. We, like many others, often had three jobs at one time. When our son turned 7, we cut back to enjoy watching and participating in his growth. We served on the board for Rainbow Preschool, sold gift wrap for the ski club for nine years, donated housing for the hockey referees, served on the board for the Imogene Pass Run for nine years, volunteered for the Wine Festival with Carol Chowen, housed students, and volunteered for The Telluride Film Festival, The Mountain Film Festival, The Food Bank, Telluride Schools, Boy Scouts, KOTO, etc. We are regular citizens who worked a lot to stay here.
Our short-term rental (STR) business, Schroedl Management at Fall Line Condos, has been our means of support for the past 33 years. Many guests have visited once a year or more for all of those 33 years. Guests often remark how pleased they are to find affordable lodging in Telluride as the two-bed room, one-bath condos are in the $200 range. When you cut the supply of lodging, it drives the rate higher, eliminating the traveler on a budget. Our clientele is the price conscious traveler, often the parents or family of locals. Guests tell us, “We want to enjoy the beauty of Telluride, eat in your restaurants and frantically shop in the retail stores.” We would like to continue paying our taxes and respectfully request to be allowed to continue our little business. We have helped many people move to and visit Telluride. The new proposal of restricting anyone with more than one STR, down to one STR rental, will hurt us. Please don’t take our livelihood away. We are not set up for long-term rentals. Vote no on 300.
Tom and Elaine Schroedl
Schroedl Management at Fall Line Condos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.