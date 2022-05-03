DEAR EDITOR:
I am so grateful for the First Time Homeowner’s Assistance funds that I received from the Telluride Association of Realtors (TAR). The money made it possible for me to make more of a down payment than I normally would have, without completely draining my savings. In a time when buying a home is so expensive, this money was so valuable to keep my head above water. What a wonderful program! I’m very thankful and would not have been able to afford these home expenses otherwise. Thank you very much to TAR!
Alison Farnham
Telluride
