DEAR EDITOR:
This letter is regarding Question 300 that would place a limitation on the number of short-term residential business licenses the town can issue each year. By the way of background we own a two-bedroom unit at the Plunge and recently purchased a hotel room at Mountainside Inn. When we purchased our Plunge unit in 2006, we made a conscious decision to buy in the Accommodations Two Zone District (AC-2) because of the zoned ability to short-term rent the unit. While we fully intended to reside in Telluride long-term, a layoff put that dream on hold. In early 2008, we moved back to Chicago, where both of us were eventually able to secure employment in our respective occupations. Since moving to Chicago in 2008, we have short-term rented our Telluride unit. This allowed us to help cover the cost of ownership, while affording us the flexibility to visit Telluride when our schedules allowed. It was also our intention to continue to short-term rent (more than 29 days a year) after retirement as we spend more time in Telluride. In short, our unit at the Plunge was an investment in our retirement, both financially and personally.
What is so concerning about the proposed lottery amendment is that it amounts to a rezoning/taking of any property in an AC zone that can’t secure a license through the lottery. As we understand it, approximately 460 licenses have been issued to units in the AC zones. If this is accurate, approximately 60 property owners will no longer be able to use their property in the way the Telluride Master Plan envisions, and the Zoning Code encourages.
The 2006 Telluride Master Plan contains the following policies/actions for the accommodation areas:
• Retain and develop an adequate supply and range of accommodation types to serve the needs of the visitor population.
• Encourage visitor-oriented residential development in designated areas and ensure that long-term use of these units is for short-term accommodations.
• In visitor-oriented residential neighborhoods, actively encourage increased use of second home residences.
The AC-2 purpose section in the Telluride Zoning Code reads as follows:
The purpose of AC-2 is to provide an area of relatively higher densities, where visitor-oriented accommodations, housing for residents recreation facilities to serve both visitors and residents, and limited commercial uses intended to provide tourist and accommodations-related services are permitted and encouraged.
The proposed lottery makes a current permitted use illegal; a use that is literally the name of the zoning district in which these units lie. While the proposed amendment is well intended, it has consequences that will be detrimental on so many levels (to individual owners of property, as well as the Telluride community) and will not be successful in securing any meaningful increase in the amount of additional long-term rental opportunities for local residents.
We applaud the work the Town of Telluride has done to create housing for locals and support the affordable/employee housing goals in the Southwest Area Conceptual Plan. In addition, we support the work that the Trust for Community Housing and Amy Levek are doing in supporting affordable housing, including the Landing Locals initiative. Such cooperative efforts should be encouraged and supported. We also support Ballot Question 2D knowing that it isn’t the ultimate solution, but one that does not penalize property owners utilizing their property in the way always intended by Telluride’s land use documents. On the flipside, the proposed Question 300 has unnecessarily divided the Telluride community even further.
Lastly, while limiting short-term rental of property in areas not zoned for accommodations has been done in several communities, we are unaware of any municipality that has chosen to limit short-term rental licenses in a zoning district specifically created to support short-term visitation such as Telluride’s AC districts.
Heather Even & John Adler
Telluride
