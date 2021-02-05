A HISTORICAL PERSPECTIVE
File Fact: On Feb. 13, 1996 the 970 area code went into effect inTelluride.
120 YEARS AGO
From the Telluride Journal, Nov. 28, 1901
Smuggler-Union Fire
About 7:30 of the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 20, 1901, fire started in the tram house of the Smuggler-Union Mine in Marshall basin near Telluride. The buildings were grouped about the mouth of the tunnel and the fire spread rapidly in spite of all that could be done.
The workings of the mine, many miles in extent, acted as a flue, and the heat and smoke were drawn in, catching those men who had but gone to work. As the situation was realized by those outside, Thorwald Torkelson, the shift boss, and Carey Barkly rushed into the tunnel to give the men warning to get out. They ordered them to unhitch and run for their lives.
Unhooking their loads, each seized the tail of his animal and gave it a slap, starting for the entrance. The horse in the lead burst open the tunnel door and pulled his driver to safety right through the burning building. The other horse was overcome and fell dead before reaching the surface, but the driver finally found escape in another direction.
To shut off the smoke and poisonous gases the mouth of the tunnel was blown up but unfortunately, it was too late, the deadly work had been done. The brave men who entered the mine to give their fellows warning did well their work but never came out alive, their dead bodies telling a gale of heroism.
Some of the men escaped through other openings, but 28 dead bodies told the awful story. All died of suffocation.
45 YEARS AGO
From The Telluride Times, Feb. 5, 1976
Town Board Limits Sledding to Galena
The board took preventative measure by restricting sledding to Galena Avenue, west of Aspen Street. Board member Gary Bennett felt the ultimate solution to the sledding problem as “to put this type of recreation in the park. We’re trying to avoid a serious accident or fatality.”
Younger children were enthusiastic about the idea of a special sledding course set up at the park, but the older ones felt the park was too cold, too far away, and the streets were best for sledding.
The marshal’s department was doing a little “public relations work” to get the word passed that sledding will only be allowed on Galena Avenue. That makes one of the favorites, Spruce Street (Catholic Hill) off limits.
From the same issue:
Ice House To Open
It really was the Telluride Ice House. And it’s still called that. But the “Ice House” soon becomes an official restaurant and bar.
Meals will revolve around a vegetarian fare and some fish. Dining hours are not yet formalized but will offer the Telluride resident a more random time schedule than other town restaurants.
John Fago and John Benedini are proprietors of the Ice House. An interior of interesting woodwork surrounds doorways. And there is the unusual feature of having an upstairs kitchen.
The Ice House is the two-story building with the smokestack.
[It really hasn’t changed all that much, but you would know it today as La Marmotte.]
How some ski runs were named
Senior Mahoney and Johnnie Stevens worked Joe Zoline for the ski area in the planning stages in the late ‘60s. They wanted to give the mountain historical perspective [note the name of this column], so they decided to go with names of mining claims and landmarks to give ambience to the ski area.
And they wanted a signature run for Telluride, and most importantly a name that meant what is said. That’s how they came up with Plunge, named after the mining claim of Plunger, and Spiral Stairs is what you actually climbed down to get into the Tomboy mine. The Galloping Goose is named after the train. Kant-Mak-M is an acronym of the names of Ron and Joyce Allred’s children: Kim, Alex, Nick, Tom, Michele, Allred, Kristi and Michael. Jaws is an anagram of the initial of Alva James Wells. Sullys is named after Bob Sullivan and Chongo after Michael Muer; both Telluriders were ski patrollers. Emile Allais was a French Olympic gold medalist in skiing who analyzed the mountain terrain for Zoline. He was honored with Allais Alley. Buzz’s Glade was named in memory of Buzz Johnson, a Telluride school student, and Woozley’s Way was named in memory of Tim Woozley (now back to the name Milk Run). And just last year, Teddy’s Way in Prospect Basin was named for Teddy Ebersol, the 14-year-old son of Dick Ebersol and Susan St. James, who was killed when their private plane crashed in Montrose upon take-off.
And in that great Telluride tradition, there is Joint Point — which speaks for itself
Bobbie can be contacted at bobbies@telluridecolorado.net. Comments are welcome.
