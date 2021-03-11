At France’s current rate, I will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine on April 28, 2022, at the earliest. No, that’s not a typo. My age group is still 13 months away from being able to get a shot.
One would think that a country with a centralized health care system and plenty of resources would be excelling at administering vaccines. Au contraire.
Every night at 8 p.m., my roommate and I obsessively check VaccinTracker, which tallies the daily number of vaccine doses administered in France. The page is part of CovidTracker, an open-source platform operated by Guillaume Rozier, a 24-year-old French data scientist who developed the website to track virus-related statistics in France and around the world, including case numbers, hospitalizations, and of course, vaccines.
We’re usually not impressed.
At the current rate, the entire adult population in France won’t be vaccinated until July 29, 2022. But, hey, a month ago, we were in 2024. It can only accelerate from here, I hope.
France’s vaccine campaign unrolled painfully slowly — more ironic as this is the home country of Louis Pasteur, who developed the first vaccine for humans.
The first week, France vaccinated a grand total of 1,000 people. One TV channel ran a joke where they displayed vaccine numbers for countries around the world, and instead of providing a figure for France, they just wrote, “Mauricette,” the name of the first person vaccinated against COVID-19 in France.
There are several reasons for the delay, including complications with the EU vaccine scheme and a soft rollout due to the high rates of vaccine skepticism in France. Until last weekend, there were essentially no vaccine appointments available on Saturdays or Sundays.
I respect and appreciate the sacredness of the French weekend. Normally, I love that nobody works and many shops are closed. However, this is a global health crisis. Please, let the people get their shots!
In March, weekend slots finally became available, and they are essentially all booked. Despite the rhetoric surrounding France’s anti-vaxxers, the demand is clearly there. There are also 3 million doses available currently from past deliveries, so the delay cannot yet be attributed to a supply problem either.
Perhaps the most frustrating aspect of France’s botched rollout was President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to hand the vaccine campaign strategy over to the consulting firm McKinsey. The contract gave McKinsey $4.8 million to help drive vaccine distribution. In total, the French government has paid $13.1 million in contracts to outside firms to help design the country’s vaccine strategy. These contracts were initially not public, and opponents have criticized the government’s lack of transparency.
Macron’s close relationship with McKinsey, which dates back to his presidential campaign, is also under fire. The Health Ministry first hired McKinsey in 2018 as part of a “broader framework contract” with several consulting firms.
There are many qualified health experts, epidemiologists, doctors and analysts who could have helped develop a vaccine strategy without relying on an American consulting company, especially one that recently paid almost $600 million in settlements with 49 states for its role in the opioid crisis.
I’m not implying that McKinsey has done anything ethically wrong in its vaccine consultation for France, but I do think there were plenty of ways to devise an efficient vaccine campaign that didn’t involve shady companies. And it’s not as if McKinsey’s strategy has paid off. France is still lagging.
I’m trying to hold out hope that vaccinations will pick up. On Wednesday, 161,529 people received their first dose of one of the three available vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or AstraZeneca). For second doses, that number is 51,703, bringing the total to just over 210,000 administered shots.
This is about double the number of daily doses for most days in February, but not nearly enough. Oliver Véran, France’s health minister, promised that all adults in France who want to be vaccinated will be able to do so by the end of August 2021.
Although this is an admirable goal, France would have to almost triple the number of shots per day. To fulfill Véran’s promise, they must administer an average of 547,847 doses daily, according to VaccinTracker.
One of my coworkers got her first dose this past weekend, which means that I officially know one person in this entire country who has been vaccinated.
I hope I don’t have to resort to flying back to the U.S. to get vaccinated, but it wouldn’t be so bad. I’m always looking for an excuse to spend five weeks in the mountains. Waiting for my two COVID-19 vaccine doses seems like as good a reason as any.
