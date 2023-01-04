DEAR EDITOR:
Dirty Sturdy’s Composting would like to publicly thank the Town of Telluride, EcoAction Partners and the Green Grants for supporting this sustainable endeavor. Now we have a reliable and effective local composting service! Thanks in large part to funding the Telluride Green Grant, now two years in a row, Dirty Sturdy’s has composted well over 100 tons of organic waste. Since October 2018, Dirty Sturdy’s has been finding the best fit for food waste solutions in the area, starting small; using electric tricycle and local farms to find a cost-effective, medium-scale compost recipe that makes better compost, more locally, and more sustainably than a larger scale industrial application would. Part of the funds went to all the food-grade, liquid tight five-gallon buckets with locking lids you see around town on Thursdays. Some of the funds went to thoughtful “Yes/No” lists that label compost vessels. Most of the funds contribute to the tools used for waste hauling compost production. The capacity is there to handle much more organics this way; out of the landfill where organic materials decompose as greenhouse gasses or noxious leachates. And now we have the finished product, locally produced soil amendment! Dirty Sturdy’s uses grant funds not only in the waste hauling and diverting, but in promoting, educating, creating local closed-loop economies, helping each other and building a business. Truly, Dirty Sturdy’s cares about reducing wastes and providing our community a high-quality service. Thanks for helping Dirty Sturdy’s and all of its customers get this up and running, enabling a new local company that will soon hire, and for making the soils a little better and the future a little brighter!
Mark Sturdevant
Dirty Sturdy's Composting
