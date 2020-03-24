DEAR EDITOR:
I'd like to tell you a little bit about my mentorship/independent study with Brett Shreckengost and Heather Rosen through Telluride High School.
As a senior, I have decided to pursue a self-guided project I like to call “Humans of Ophir.” Earlier this year, Heather Rosen had mentioned she had found a book at her mother's home in a tiny place called Liechtenstein, near Austria. The book contained photographs of each family in the village standing in front of their homes and it all reminded me of Ophir! With the help of Ms. Rosen, I have been taking photographs of the families in Ophir in front of their homes and putting together a yearbook-style book that I hope to complete by the time I graduate. It has been a beautiful experience having the opportunity to meet the many community members of Ophir, from the children to the old timers, the dogs and even some birds. I have been so graciously welcomed into everyone's homes and heard the endless tales of everybody's adventures in Ophir. This experience has been especially important to me during this odd time in the world of mass hysteria and quarantines to know that the Ophir community will always be here.
Brett Shreckengost, photographer and videographer, has been guiding me through the editing and marketing process of the project. He has given me tips on portraiture lighting and camera lenses, as well as advice on editing software. I hope I can eventually take what I have learned into a professional field of adventure or portraiture photography somewhere down the line.
Natalie Bowers
Telluride High School
