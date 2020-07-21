DEAR EDITOR:
As we come to the end of another week, I want to thank you all again for your positive words, support and participation. We have a lot to figure out, and again accomplished a lot this week, but time is racing on toward our Aug. 19 scheduled start for students. While we very much want to have students in schools for in-person instruction, the current data is not encouraging. We are hopeful that Governor Polis’ recent order and potential additional orders by the county and individual towns will help to get the data trending in a more favorable direction. There is definitely a connection between what happens out in the community and our ability to hold in-person instruction.
Some highlights and requests to share:
• Our Parent Survey closed Friday. We have well over 500 responses. Thank you to those that responded; it will help our planning.
• We had two very successful Parent Town Hall meetings last week, with over 120 attendees. If you were not able to attend and would like to access the recordings, the links can be found at tellurideschool.org/ under my photo. Again, thanks for all of your questions and suggestions.
• We are finalizing our online registration process for getting students enrolled and registered prior to the start of the school year, so look for more information on that in the coming weeks.
• We are continuing to develop a method for parents to report daily health screenings of students before they head off to school, whether by electronic app or another method. If you do not yet own a basic household medical thermometer and have the ability to purchase one, please plan to do that. We will support those families that need help obtaining a thermometer.
• Please, please, please help your child practice wearing a mask and try to build up their “endurance” over the upcoming weeks.
• Several of you have asked how you can help support our teachers and schools. Please consider joining our list of substitutes; this does not need to be an everyday or all-day commitment, but can be as little or as much as works for you. For more information or to sign up, please contact Sue Kunz at skunz@telluride.k12.co.us, or call Sue at 970-369-1231. Many of you have volunteered and realize we will need to more tightly control the flow of adults in and out of our buildings; subbing is a good alternative.
• We know that families in the community are considering other options besides enrolling their children in the school district. While each family ultimately has to make their own choice, the impact of a decline in district enrollment can be devastating to our funding, and that impact has a long-term effect. I will put out a more detailed (but user-friendly) explanation of this in the near future, but just wanted to echo today what I heard in our Town Hall meetings; decisions like these impact our entire school system.
I appreciate everyone’s flexibility and hard work in these uncertain times, particularly our TSD staff, our community partners such as the Telluride Medical Center and San Miguel County Public Health, as well as everyone in our community. I feel confident that together we will find the best path through the times ahead.
Al llegar al final de otra semana, quiero agradecerles nuevamente por sus palabras positivas, apoyo y participación. Tenemos mucho que resolver, y de nuevo logramos mucho esta semana, pero el tiempo corre hacia nuestro inicio programado para los estudiantes el 19 de agosto. Si bien queremos tener estudiantes en las escuelas para la instrucción en persona, los datos actuales no son alentadores. Tenemos la esperanza de que la orden reciente del gobernador Polis y las posibles órdenes adicionales del condado y las ciudades individuales ayuden a que los datos tengan una tendencia más favorable. Definitivamente, existe una conexión entre lo que sucede en la comunidad y nuestra capacidad de impartir instrucción en persona.
Algunos aspectos destacados y solicitudes para compartir:
• Nuestra encuesta para padres se cierra hoy. Tenemos más de 500 respuestas. Gracias a los que respondieron; ayudará a nuestra planificación.
• Tuvimos dos reuniones exitosas del Ayuntamiento de Padres esta semana, con más de 120 asistentes. Si no pudo asistir y desea acceder a las grabaciones, los enlaces se pueden encontrar en http://tellurideschool.org/ debajo de mi foto. Nuevamente, gracias por todas sus preguntas y sugerencias.
• Estamos finalizando nuestro proceso de registro en línea para que los estudiantes se matriculen y se registren antes del comienzo del año escolar, así que busque más información al respecto en las próximas semanas.
• Continuamos desarrollando un método para que los padres informen las evaluaciones de salud diarias de los estudiantes antes de que se vayan a la escuela, ya sea mediante una aplicación electrónica u otro método. Si aún no posee un termómetro médico doméstico básico y tiene la capacidad de comprar uno, planifique hacerlo. Apoyaremos a aquellas familias que necesitan ayuda para obtener un termómetro.
• Por favor, por favor, ayude a su hijo a practicar el uso de una máscara y trate de aumentar su "resistencia" en las próximas semanas.
• Varios de ustedes han preguntado cómo pueden ayudar a apoyar a nuestros maestros y escuelas. Por favor considere unirse a nuestra lista de sustitutos; No es necesario que sea un compromiso diario o de todo el día, pero puede ser tan poco o tan efectivo como sea posible para usted. Para obtener más información o registrarse, comuníquese con Sue Kunz a skunz@telluride.k12.co.us, o llame a Sue al 970-369-1231. Muchos de ustedes se han ofrecido como voluntarios y se dan cuenta de que necesitaremos controlar más estrictamente el flujo de adultos dentro y fuera de nuestros edificios; Subbing es una buena alternativa.
• Sabemos que las familias en la comunidad están considerando otras opciones además de inscribir a sus hijos en el distrito escolar. Si bien cada familia finalmente tiene que tomar su propia decisión, el impacto de una disminución en la inscripción del distrito puede ser devastador para nuestros fondos, y ese impacto tiene un efecto a largo plazo. Voy a presentar una explicación más detallada (pero fácil de usar) de esto en un futuro cercano, pero solo quería
hacer eco hoy de lo que escuché en nuestras Reuniones del Ayuntamiento; decisiones como estas impactan todo nuestro sistema escolar.
Aprecio la flexibilidad y el trabajo duro de todos en estos tiempos inciertos, en particular nuestro personal de TSD, nuestros socios comunitarios como el Centro Médico Telluride y la Salud Pública del Condado de San Miguel, así como a todos en nuestra comunidad. Estoy seguro de que juntos encontraremos el mejor camino a través de los tiempos por venir.
John Pandolfo
Superintendent Telluride Schools
