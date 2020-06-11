DEAR EDITOR:
Over 780 meals later, delivered to more than 30 seniors for the past nine weeks every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, this is the result of a plan initiated by Carol Freidrich with Region 10 and Amy Rowan with Tri-County Health Network to deliver hot and healthy meals to seniors over 60 at their respective homes since April 15! At least 15 volunteers organized by Sami Damsky picked up the meals masterfully prepared by Lucas Price at La Cocina de Luz and David Gonzalez at Caravan and delivered them midday three times a week!.
This letter is to acknowledge and to shout out a huge thank you to all who were involved, but especially to Lucas and David who produced delicious, creative and beautifully presented meals three times a week to us just because they care! Everyone involved is and has been so very much appreciated!
Marilyn Branch and Pal Gleason (two of those seniors)
Telluride
