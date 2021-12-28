The longest, darkest nights are here, sun rolled so far south you’d think it’s stuck in the Four Corners. We could use more snow and less wind, but every winter has its hitches.
This is a good time to check on our elders, hear if anyone needs firewood or propane. Even those living indoors with plenty of heat and light experience a metabolic shift in winter, fat stored differently, our bodies set for annual rhythms whether we know it or not. It’s a hard time to be hungry.
Have you seen the show about ten backcountry people dropped off alone in the Arctic to fend for themselves for 100 days, winner takes a million dollars? I’m at the part where winter’s coming on, days shortening, temperature dropping. Whatever meat and berries they’d stored for the last 30 days is being counted over and over. Some have lost 30 pounds in a month and soon they’ll start pushing their escape buttons, dropping like flies. That’s why you check on loved ones this time of year. We don’t live alone in the wilderness.
My kid was over last month and we went to the mountains with grandpa to split wood. Grandpa took the chainsaw while the two of us hoisted big rounds of aspen onto a gas-powered splitter. The wedge popped open a trunk as big around as a car tire, and out poured a black gravy of carpenter ants. My kid looked at me and I looked right back, surprised at the volume. I said there’s nothing you can do, because there wasn’t. We’d broken open their winter brood. They’d been cozied in the frass of rotted, chewed wood, hundreds of them, bodies folded into each other, abdomens and heads spooning, legs interlocked. The wedge pushed through them like a bulldozer.
In the survival show, this is the part where our hero has 30 days of smoked fish stored up and a bear takes it all. Or a gill net washes away. Bad bacteria gets into the gut. The shelter catches fire. Whatever it is, we were that for the carpenter ants. We were a force of natural destruction. If they had a get-me-out-of-here button, this was the time.
They tried to swarm, but could barely unfold their bodies. Some had wings to fly come spring to establish new colonies. You don’t see winged carpenter ants until a colony is several years old, marking this as a mature site. Best we could do was carry the round away, holding its pieces together like holding a wound.
With a couple hours to go on our wood, we hauled up another round and when it split, another gallery burst open. Black jelly beans poured onto cold metal. I cursed and said the whole damn tree’s full of them. They were half-frozen, a blanket of themselves keeping their collective core a few degrees warmer than the ambient temperature. With damp gloves, we slopped the ants back in.
What a mess we left, carnage like a battle scene across the snow. My kid scooped some up with shards of wood, but there were too many. The rest of the tree we carried over to its own pile, leaving it unsplit.
I don’t want carpenter ants colonizing my house, but I do want them scouring the forest, eating up fallen wood, turning the insides of old, rotten aspens into honeycombs. That’s how a forest gets healthy and how wildfires lose some of their intensity. It’s how you get good timber and fewer beetle infestations, ecosystems balanced and functioning well.
In the summer, we might have kept going, opening up a carpenter ant feast for a bear. Winter felt different. My kid said it didn’t seem right to keep splitting. It’s a hard time of year and small kindnesses go a long way. Maybe the ants would regroup, shore themselves up, and come spring some of those with wings would fly.
Craig Childs is a Norwood author who has published more than a dozen books on nature, science and exploration, including “The Secret Knowledge of Water.”
