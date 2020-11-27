File Fact: A flood finishes the decade. On Sept. 5, 1909, a powerful cloudburst drenched a precipitous basin above the small settlement of Ames, where years before L. L. Nunn had dammed both Hope Lake and Trout Lake to protect his power plant against dry summers. Both dams burst, sending a wall of water and debris rushing down the canyon. Although the torrent of water did not wipe out the power plant, it decimated over a dozen miles of railroad grade along the San Miguel River between Telluride and Placerville.
Without rail service, Telluride once again was forced to rely on pack trains. The first pack train to reach Telluride from Placerville proudly carried a banner broadcasting its precious cargo: Anheuser-Busch beer. It is doubtful that all the townspeople welcomed the now famous beer train, although the patrons of Telluride’s 33 saloons certainly did.
45 YEARS AGO
From The Telluride Times, Nov. 6, 1975
Arts Academy Announced for Old School
Plans were announced by Telluride artist John Pitre to create an art academy in Telluride during the next five years. Pitre, an accomplished surrealist painter and graduate of the Arts Students League of New York City, said he intends to redo the Old Telluride School into a professional art academy because the building is ideal. The high ceilings and large rooms in the school are excellent for proper lighting and building such teaching aids as a model’s stand.
Telluride itself is an inspiring place for the kinds of arts Pitre said he wants to teach. Drawing, painting, and sculpting would comprise the traditional visual arts, but there would also be photography and film making. These Pitre said are the “new” visual arts.
The type of art academy Pitre said he prefers to establish was founded in several major European and Eastern U.S. cities in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Since there is a low cost housing shortage in Telluride, some dormitory facilities will be constructed in the school. Due to the professional standards of the proposed art academy, tuition rates will be high enough to encourage the serious artist to stay but discourage the non-serious artist, Pitre said.
[John Pitre went on to become a world-renown artist and inventor. Some people described him as a modern day DaVinci, although with a sometimes altered consciousness. He was one of the many locals arrested during the infamous drug busts of the 1970s after a deputy spotted a marijuana plant in the window of his art academy in the Old School. Richard Unruh successfully defended him by convincing the court that it was, in fact, a still life that he was painting. He almost lost the bulk of his art inventory during the MGM Grand fire in the 1980s, but managed to save most of his paintings. Several years ago I saw him on a late late night infomercial for a weight-training machine he had been inventing that was genius in its concept but looked like an ancient instrument of torture . He has lived in Oahu, Hawaii for several decades and has a successful art gallery. His work commands huge sums.]
35 YEARS AGO
From The Telluride Times, Dec. 12, 1985
Randy at Random – a column by Randy Brown
…Lulu City opened their new pool with a luau last Saturday afternoon. The sun came out for the occasion as Father John Gini – in a grass skirt -- blessed the pool. Incidentally, the rumors about Chip Lenihan selling season passes are NOT true. Chip says that Father John, as the officially designated pool chaplain, is the one and only pass holder.
…Attendees at Joe Anne Erickson’s appreciation party got initiated into Ron Allred’s order of the teaspoon. Visualize, if you can, TelCo’s chairman of the board with a spoon suspended (by the bowl) from his nose. Then multiply that by a Senate roomful of diners, all simultaneously performing the same trick. Trouble was, we were all so intent on keeping our spoons affixed that we couldn’t turn our heads to look.
From The Telluride Times, Dec. 5, 1985
Ski area opens, cuts ribbon on triple lift #4
The Telluride Ski Area opened its 14th season with what company President Brian Rapp described as “an early Christmas present for all of us,” referring to the several inches of snow which fell over the weekend.
One of the main events for the weekend was the debut of the new Chair Four. Executives of the Telluride Company including Rapp, Mountain Manager John Stevens, Marketing Directors Michael Conlin and Banks Brown, Director of Skier Services Bill Sands and C-Tec Foreman Craig Loop were on hand to pass out champagne and cut the red ribbon for the official lift opening.
Chair Four is a triple chair built to service intermediate terrain and is designed to carry 1500 skiers per hour.
The increase in efficiency in the intermediate and beginner areas is consistent with Telco’s aim at marketing to that level of skier.
Some tourists who had previously skied Crested Butte were reluctant to try Telluride because of its “reputation for being too hard.” Still more surprises are in store for the season when the two new lifts, the Oak Street and Plunge, open sometime in December.
According to Sands, Lift #9 would open up the Plunge and Lookout Runs and possibly Kant-Mak-M Run. The opening of Lift #9 would increase the skiable terrain to 85 percent.
