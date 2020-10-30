DEAR EDITOR:
First off, I would like to thank everyone in the community for their trust and cooperation in allowing us to do our job. We have planned for this, and we were able to put our plan into action. Most of the questions that came our way were questions we anticipated, and we did our best to respond promptly to alleviate concerns as much as possible. I doubt this is the last time we will have positive school cases, and we will use what we learn from this experience to do a better job next time.
A few clarifications based on questions that have come in and our reflections:
We dismissed the entire high school only because we did not have adequate sub coverage for the nine teachers who had the two students in class. If we had enough subs we would only have dismissed the teachers and classmates of the two students, and kept the high school in operation. There is a misconception that we dismissed the high school because “the high school is contaminated and is not a safe place to be.” That is not true.
Most of the high school students and staff are not potential close contacts, and will be able to return to school after the contact tracing is complete and Public Health identifies those close contacts who will need to quarantine for longer. I will caveat this with the fact that family members of close contacts will also need to quarantine until the close contacts’ test results come back (negative). This will impact additional staff and students in our other schools and may exacerbate the sub coverage, which may then cause continued dismissal of THS and possible dismissal of other schools.
It is extremely important at this point that all students and families adhere to the Five Commitments even more! This is not the time for students to be mixing and potentially spreading the virus. We only need to look around the country to see how quickly positive cases can turn into an outbreak, and our behavior makes all the difference in preventing this from happening.
This situation highlights why we have been cautious thus far. Because the classes of the two students operated in hybrid, only half of those classes have been impacted, and the potential for further spread is limited. Because we have done a good job wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing, and following other protocols, the potential for further spread is limited.
Please remember that we have KN-95 masks available for students and staff. They represent yet an additional layer of safety. We have them available in each school office. Again, thank you for your support and know that we will get through this! We have an amazing Public Health Department and an amazing staff and community.
James Pandolfo
Superintendent
Telluride schools
