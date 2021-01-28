DEAR EDITOR:
There is a terrible balance at school this year. It’s a balance that weighs virus mitigation against the challenges of online education. Telluride School District is in the impossible position of weighing and measuring that balance. But, in doing so, we have always acknowledged that attending school in person plays a critical role in the academic outcomes of children, their social-emotional development and well-being, and the ability to access important support services. School is a nexus point for so many things, especially in a small community.
On one side of the balance, herculean efforts have been made and over $1 million spent to mitigate transmission risk at school to protect staff, students, families and the greater San Miguel County community, including:
- New technology purchases
- New equipment and services to improve air circulation
- Tent rentals for outdoor use
- New cleaning contracts
- Routine and on-demand staff COVID testing
- Routine student surveillance COVID testing
- KN95 masks for staff and students
- investments in support staff, such as paraprofressionals and substitute teachers for teachers who need to teach remotely, and for operating school while there are quarantine absences from contact tracing;
- Lots and lots of hand sanitizer
- Communication, policies and protocols
- Updates to systems and practices as new data and information become available
- Bag tags, lists and more
As cases have spiked in our resort community, we have not seen corresponding rates at school. This has been true even as we were able to maintain in-person learning to a great extent in the first semester, which is testament to the reality that we have done everything available to us to make school safe. To keep school safe requires, and will continue to require, cohort quarantines. In our experience, when community cases are high, infections that occur outside of school come into our buildings, which then require us to quarantine teachers and cohorts of students per CDPHE guidelines. These quarantines impact our ability to staff our operations, and when too many staff need to quarantine, it results in more remote learning for students.
These limitations placed on our ability to provide in-person learning is concerning because on the other side of the balance, we are seeing the challenges of remote learning emerge. There is stark evidence of academic loss, and an alarming spike in mental health issues. TMHS counselors informed us at a recent Board of Education meeting that they are seeing an increase in student depression, anxiety and feelings of hopelessness. A similar trend is being detected across the country. This data shows that the needs of students have risen, quite sharply. The negative effects from extended periods of remote learning, particularly over the holidays, are laying bare a mental health crisis among our youth that is as insidious as the virus itself.
In this moment, we must mitigate this disconcerting increase within the safety precautions of the pandemic. Recently, TSD put in place increased safety precautions through KN95 masks, increased air circulation and student surveillance testing. Since surveillance testing our students this semester, we now have new visibility into our local district community in terms of virus transmission risks at a hyper-local level. These additional safety precautions allow us to bring students into the building sooner than might have been possible otherwise. Other preventative steps are being explored as well, including counseling staff who focus on individual students and continue to work on preventative mental health measures.
Our school buildings, classrooms and outdoor spaces provide an environment where all our students can learn and feel safe while fostering healthy relationships with teachers and peers. There is no doubt that these relationships positively impact social-emotional growth and greater academic achievement. Every day children are physically present at school matters.
We will likely be in this pandemic for a while and cannot just wait it out. We continue to need help from our community to keep children at school! Please wear a mask, abide by the five commitments: wear a mask; maintain 6-foot physical distancing; wash hands frequently; minimize group size; and stay home when sick and get tested if you or anyone in your household is symptomatic. Additionally, consider the risk your children can bring to school operations, through quarantine and infection risks, if the 5 commitments are not diligently followed.
Please also take care of yourselves; the physical and mental well being of our students is especially important now. We will get through this together stronger than ever.
Telluride School Board
Este año escolar esta presentándose con muchas dificultades con un gran desbalance. Este desbalance que se ocasiona primordialmente por la migración del virus versus las dificultades del aprendizaje en line. La escuela distrital de Telluride esta en una posición imposible de crear tener un balance y tener las medidas de decisiones. Durante este proceso siempre hemos tenido la visión de la asistencia en persona tiene un rol critico en el Desarrollo académico y socio emocional del estudiante, así como en su bienestar. También el acceso a servicios importante de apoyo. La escuela es un punto de conexión para varios servicios, especialmente viviendo en una comunidad pequeña.
Por un lado, de la balanza tenemos los esfuerzos que se han hecho y mas de $1 millón se ha puesto para mitigar el riesgo de transmisión en la escuela protegiendo al personal. Estudiantes, familias y la comunidad del condado de san Miguel, incluyendo:
- Compra de nueva tecnología
- Nuevos equipos y servicios y mejora en la circulación del aire
- Carpas para uso afuera
- Nuevos contratos en limpieza
- Exámenes rutinarios y en demanda para personal de COVID
- Exámenes rutinarios para estudiantes de COVID
- Mascaras KN95, para personal y estudiantes
- Inversión en personal de apoyo, como para profesionales y maestros sustitutos para maestro que deben estar remotos y para operar en la escuela durante cuarentena, ausencias debidas por siguiente en contactos
- Muchísimo desinfectante de manos
- Comunicación, pólizas y protocolos
- Poner al día la data y los sistemas de información que están a disposición.
- Listas, tarjetas para las maletas y mas
A medida que los casos siguen aumentando en nuestra comunidad, no hemos visto situaciones tazas correspondientes en nuestra escuela. Esto fue claro y cierto ya que pudimos mantener aprendizaje en persona en el primer semestre., lo cual prueba que hemos podio mantener la escuela segura hasta cierto punto. Para mantener la escuela segura, requiere cuando sea necesario mantener los cohorts en cuarentena. En nuestra experiencia cuando casos aumentan alto, infecciones que puedan ocurrir fuera pueden ser propagados a nuestros edificios, lo cual requiere que pongamos en cuarentena, maestros y cohorts de estudiantes desacuerdo a las normas de CDPHE. Esta cuarentena impacta la habilidad de operaciones de nuestro personal y cuando mucho personal es requerido de cuarentena, como resultado tenemos mas algunos en cuarentena.
Estas limitaciones de ubicación de poder dar aprendizaje en persona son preocupantes porque en el otro lado de la balanza, estamos viendo las dificultades de aprendizaje remoto están causando. Vemos un resultado de perdida del nivel académico y alarmante aumento de problemas de salud mental. Los consejeros de TMHS nos indican que están viendo un aumento de situaciones de depresión, ansiedad, y perdidas de esperanzas en nuestros estudiantes. Estas tendencias También se están viendo a lo largo del país, especialmente durante las fiestas que nos ha traído este virus. Esto nos indica que las necesidades de nuestros estudiantes se han incrementado drásticamente.
En estos momentos, debemos ver todo lo que esta sucediente con medidas de seguridad de esta pandemia. Recientemente. TSD ha puesto medidas fuertes del uso de mascaras KN95, incremento en la circulación y examines de covid a estudiantes., tenemos la una visibilidad de la transmisión del virus mas claro a un nivel local mas alto. Este nivel de precaución mas alto que hemos puesto nos da la oportunidad de poder traer a los alumnos en persona. otras medidas es que nuestros consejeros trabajan mas uno a uno con los alumnos para tener una seguridad de salud mental.
Nuestros edificios de la escuela, clases y espacios fuera nos dan un ambiente donde los estudiantes puedan aprender y sentirse seguros mientras promovemos interrelaciones saludables entre los maestros y estudiantes. No nos cabe la mayor duda que estas relaciones positivas ayudan mucho al bienestar socio emocional, así como en el área de alcance de logros académicos. Cada día los alumnos están presentes en situaciones de la escuela.
Es de dares que estaremos durante la pandemia por un buen tiempo y no Podemos evitarla. Continuamos necesitando e l apoyo de nuestra comunidad para poder mantener a los alumnos en la escuela. Por favor usen sus mascaras y sigan los 5 compromisos: usen sus mascaras, mantengan 6 pies de distancia, minimizar los grupos, lavarse las manos y quedarse en casa si se siente enfermo. Y hacerse examines de Covid si alguien de su familia o usted tiene síntomas. Adicionalmente considere el riesgo que su hijo/a pueda traer a la escuela, atreves de cuarentenas y riesgos de infecciones si no seguimos los 5 compromisos.
Asimismo, por favor cuídense, la salud mental y física de nuestros estudiantes es muy importante en estos momentos. Podernos sobrellevar todo esto mas unidos que nunca.
Telluride School Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.