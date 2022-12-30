Usually, if you want to see something new, you must go find it; it’s not going to come to you.
Such was the case last spring, when an urge to see the Sandhill crane migration led us to a small Western Slope town on the southern side of Grand Mesa, to a large reservoir, a gathering spot for northbound cranes. Here they rest and feed before hopping over the mesa.
Their normal route brings them from Texas and New Mexico, up San Luis valley and over Cochetopa Pass, along the Gunnison Valley — the same way used by many generations of humans emulating them — before gathering strength for the big climb over Grand Mesa, a major barrier to points north. Eager to see their seven-foot wingspans and hear their trumpeting en masse, we waited at water’s edge in the last of the sun on a March evening, growing chilly.
Plenty of other birds made the lake their home: mergansers and canvasbacks paddled in flotillas among the reeds. Mallards showed their rears while feeding upside-down. Ouzels dipped. Ospreys circled, and great blue herons arriving home for the night somehow folded their wings into the tight passages leading to their great stick nests in the crown of a cottonwood stand on the far side of the lake.
In the last of the gloaming, three lonely cranes swooped in from the southwest, their call more of a cross between a chortle and a gobble than a brassy trumpet, sort of a gargle with a rolling “r” sound. With a wonderful clatter and splash, they swept onto the water, preened and settled in for a night offshore, away from any predators. We came for hundreds and ended up with three, which was fine; at least we tried. They were no less majestic in flight, long necks outstretched, wings graceful, for their number.
Locals told us that evening that we were early; the great flocks yet to arrive, most likely because of the recent spate of spring storms. This was reward in itself, for it is a delightful novelty for us to be early for anything.
We made our way home, back into the hills, for school and work and spring skiing. Summer came onto the land, evenings warming ever so subtly, snow turned to slush, then the whole world was mud, then school ended for the year and it was the season of swimming and cycling and camping and hiking. Like all good things, it was over too soon and autumn arrived, a flood of yellow across the hills, frost appeared on the pumpkin, then the high basins filled with snow and winter once again held sway.
The first skiing to be had is often atop Lizard Head Pass on the Nordic track. A glance in passing revealed a groomed track in place on the railroad grade and a rough pass made around the sheep corral up top, dirt patches showing through, awaiting another snow blanket. The beater skate skis — ancient, green 195 Madschus — were extracted from the toy shed, cleared of cobwebs and given a blue hot wax thick enough to fill in all the furrows and craters in the base.
All the epoxy patches seemed to be holding, where the sidewalls and edges had been rebuilt and shaped with patient sanding, the carnage a result of spontaneous and ill-advised telemarking on slopes adjacent to the track, and attendant tumbling. Holding, as well, was the glue-and-clamp job on one tip where a disastrous de-lamination occurred during an over-zealous tuning. That ski felt a little heavier than the other, but it still slid.
At least I thought it did. When we hit the track, it stuck to the surface as if cemented. In all fairness, the other one did, too. Maybe the track was still a little soft, maybe some red spring wax still showed through, maybe ski muscles had atrophied over the summer, maybe there was bad technique, but that first 100 yards took 100 years.
Usually, after initial struggles, a second wind will kick in. No such luck today; the downhill felt like uphill, and the uphill felt vertical. And the air was cold, biting cold. Ice cream headaches. Those lumps of coal? Used to be fingers and toes. We were underdressed, fooled by the early winter. Call the Wa-a-a-a-ambulance!
But we were skiing, the forest quiet and peaceful, the sky brilliant blue, shot through with diamond snow crystals. A curtain of upward-dancing snow flew off the back side of Blackface Mountain. The world was beautiful, if a little harsh.
Then, through the silence of the woods, a squawk. No: more like a gurgle. Or a gargle, with a little goose honk to it. A super-sbrooling. A vague recognition, from another season. More calls, dozens, hundreds, and there above us was a chevron of cranes, a hundred strong, then another and another, heading south. In short order, between four and five hundred of the big birds passed overhead, flying at high altitude, rounding the pyramidal shoulder of Sheep Mountain, sending out their symphony, proud in profile, making their way down the drainage of the East Fork, Albuquerque or bust.
What they were doing still this far north in this deep freeze was a mystery, but we felt a little better knowing that we weren’t the only ones to be late. And to realize that sometimes the things that you go looking for, come looking for you.
Sean can be reached at seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
