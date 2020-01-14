DEAR EDITOR:
We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the Telluride Association of Realtors for their most gracious First Time Homebuyers Assistance Fund (FTHBAF) grant that we recently received. With the aid of programs like FTHBAF, purchasing a home in this idyllic valley can become a reality. We are beyond grateful to this community for everything it has provided us. Thank you, TAR.
Elliott, Natalie & Palmer Watenpaugh
Telluride
