An open letter to the citizens of San Miguel County, the County Commissioners, and the Telluride Town Council.
For quite some time now, I have had a thought, and I think it is long overdue to express, in hopes of bringing about a change in our legislation, and our environment and future well-being. We need to mandate the installation of PV solar panels on all new construction. Building materials are so incredibly expensive, and the cost of building is so high, that adding photovoltaic panels would be a minimal addition to the expense of building.
U.S. electrical generation is currently from 60.8 percent fossil fuels. Only 2.8 percent is from PV panels. President Biden recently has dropped all tariffs on imported solar panels. And there are many rebates making installation much more affordable. Let's make solar panels on new construction including remodels mandatory without any exceptions. Technology has become so good now that panels no longer solely need southern exposure, but can face east and west also, with good productivity. Selfish excuses, at the expense of fellow humans and the earth will no longer work. Just in California there are many towns and cities that mandate this currently. Santa Monica, San Francisco, Culver City, Lancaster, and Sebastopol are examples. Around the world there are numerous others.
The act of building is such a great imposition on the resources of the earth. Surely we can repay something, in a small way to the environment, by being responsible. There are two kinds of people on this earth. Ones that are here to exploit Mother Nature, and those what are here to nurture Mother Nature. Humans are the most invasive and dangerous species on the earth, and its greatest threat.
And it is not hard to see that the earth is a finite resource. There is an old Chinese proverb that says, “Love cannot know itself, until the hour of parting.” Well, the same is true of the environment. We drink water, breathe air, and enjoy the beauty of nature, which surrounds us everyday. It is easy to be lulled by our surroundings, and we often ignore the changes that are occurring around us that are becoming more alarming each day. We are living on a planet that had only 1 1/2 billion people a little over a century ago. We now have 8 billion-plus. There have been 6,000 years of human civilization. Of course in this instance, civilization is mostly an oxymoron, it would appear. The earth can sustain 1 billion people according to many experts. David Attenborough says that if we continue as we are going, the earth will be a cinder by the end of this century. That means that children born now will be only 78 when the earth has long since been uninhabitable.
You cannot kill a weed unless you pull it out by the roots. We are used to treating the symptoms and not the cause. All of the significant problems on the earth hark back to only one thing, overpopulation, and yet we continue to fuel the exponential curve. Well, climate change could also be exponential, in fact that becomes more apparent every day.
At what point will this change become a run away situation, and be out of our control, and irreversible? No one of us can flip a switch and reverse this frightful picture, but by acting wisely, we can at least add a ray of light into an otherwise darkening night. We can do what we can do. And one thing is to mandate our own generation of electricity from the sun. I put 10 solar panels on my house three years ago, and it produces almost twice what I use. So it makes me money everyday the sun comes out. Every time I pay my electric bill, I only pay the access fee of $24, and I receive a rebate for the extra energy, which goes into the grid.
Let’s get a grip on our actions and our priorities for a change and do now what we should have done 40 years ago. We are like a bunch of drunkard sailors partying all the way to the precipice. We need to sober up and do what begs to be done. I thank all of you, my friends, for taking a moment of time to consider this proposal. We need to have the strength to do what is obvious and necessary.
