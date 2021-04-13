DEAR EDITOR:
]We are writing this letter to thank the Telluride Association of Realtors for their generosity and assistance with helping us purchase our very first home. The First Time Home Buyers Assistance Grant, which we received has truly been a great help to us. We have loved living in Telluride and the TAR grant allows us to feel more secure in our home purchase. This assistance gives us additional peace of mind and will help further our ability to remain members of this amazing community that we love.
We would also like to thank our Realtor, Julie Hodson who has been patiently showing us properties for over five years. Julie guided us through every step of this process and made the whole experience so much easier. We want to thank her for informing us about this amazing grant from TAR as well. Due to the generous support from TAR we have an added sense of security and look forward to living and working in Telluride for many years — hopefully forever!
Mark Moffatt and Katie Hall
Telluride
