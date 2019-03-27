DEAR EDITOR:
The LTL-designed Transfer Warehouse is a brilliant response to the constraints presented by the historical status of the once crumbling walls of the warehouse. Every structure cannot be everything for everyone. Artists demanding studio space within the building seem selfish and, if I may predict, terribly short-sighted. Even if the architects were to revisit their well-conceived design to include working spaces, how many artists might they accommodate before the building began to resemble the ruin it once was? Three? Five? 10? I did have the chance to visit the working studios in the Stronghouse Building before its transformation; not all art or artists are ready for primetime. Making art can be a noisy, messy and solitary endeavor. Placing workspace in proximity to a building designed for the enjoyment of the general public would be very disruptive to non-visual events, exhibitions and the quiet contemplation of art elevated from the workspace to the public arena. I remember distinctly the planning, public input and design competition that happily brought us the best design of many possible options. Perhaps the artists annoyed that their personal desire for workspace was not included should take a step back and consider the pleasure of presenting their work in a distinctive, well considered and quite beautiful building.
Phillip Bell
Norwood
