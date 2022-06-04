DEAR EDITOR:
Since we lost our beloved Valerie Mortell in February, our family has been deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support we have received from the Telluride community. Your words of condolence, stories about Val, cards, notes, flowers and meals have been both a great comfort to our family and a wonderful tribute to Val’s impact on all who knew her.
The Mortell and and Tuschmann families invite the Telluride community to join us in remembrance of Val on Friday, June 10: Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church; Celebration of Life, 3–5 p.m., Telluride Elks Lodge.
During the Celebration of Life, we welcome anyone who wants to share fond memories of Val with her family and friends; remarks will begin at 4 p.m.
Best regards,
The Mortell and Tuschmann Families
