DEAR EDITOR:
As we all know this month is the time to get gearing up for Halloween. Or so we hope, COVID-19 has hit the world in a big way and has stopped many plans. Innovation is in order. I know this letter is getting out late, so I will get to the point, “Hocus Pocus,” a movie some people dearly love and a holiday classic for this time. At the beginning of the movie we see people trick-or-treating all in costume, but if you did not notice it was during the day. Could we spruce things up considering the holiday, in style, I mean that is what this day is all about — costumes! To detour the spooks from knowing you are a person. Let us make a day of it, heck lets even make a few days of it. I propose for the last week of October, and most importantly on Oct. 31, that we dress up in costume, all day. I'm not sure about the candy. I am not sure about the protocol with that, buy you and your kids’ favorite candy. But, please, do not lessen your holiday spirit; dress in style.
Happy October!
Amanda Prewett
Telluride
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.