DEAR EDITOR:
My name is Graham Soukup and I am participating in the Telluride High School Mentorship Program. I am mentoring with Kris Prepar, at Shift Architects. I am learning about how she runs her architecture company and how she creates layouts for buildings.
I decided on mentoring with Kris because I knew her pretty well and I have always been interested in architecture. The math and planning that goes into designing a building have always been a curiosity of mine and now I am able to learn from a professional to answer these questions. Working with Kris is very enlightening because of how she creates a hands-on learning experience in which I can physically learn the techniques that go into the creation of a building.
Thank you,
Graham Soukup
12th Grade, Telluride High School
