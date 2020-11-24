DEAR EDITOR:
In the typical year, the work of the San Miguel County Public Health Department in keeping the community safe may go unnoticed and unappreciated. This Thanksgiving week, let’s thank our San Miguel County public health workers who are committed to overcoming challenges and finding solutions to protect the health of our community. They dedicate their time and energy to combat public health crises such as COVID-19 and other community health threats. These heroes keep our families safe from infectious disease by developing and disseminating vaccines, promote mental health for our veterans and community, and help prevent injuries, among many other efforts. In 2020, as we face down the most dangerous pandemic in a century, our gratitude is deeper than ever.
Monday was National Public Health Thank You Day, and we wish to recognize the following San Miguel County public health professionals who are committed to protecting our health, safety and wellness: Grace Franklin, Amy Ericksen, Sharon Grundy, Chris Smith, Trisha Van Heltebrake, Marion White Acuna, Patty Arndt, Amanda Baltzley, Anne Brown, Dominique Bruneau, Adrienne Christy, Olivia Coe, Peter Craig, Shane Doudy, Jessica Galbo, Nuria Galipienso, Amy Knackendoffel, Ellen Kramer, Greta Neumann, Mitchell Portnoy, Ximena Rebolled, Amy Shah and Lara Young.
The staff of the San Miguel County Department of Public Health labor tirelessly every day to protect us from disease, injury and other health threats and improve our well being, please join us in thanking them for their efforts.
Eileen Barrett, MD, MPH
Gregory Craig
Jeffrey Kocher, MD
Joel Lee, DrPH
Peri Petras MD
Thomas Preston, MD
Elizabeth A. Regan MD, PhD
County CommissionerHilary Cooper
County Commissioner Kris Holstrom
County CommissionerLance Waring
