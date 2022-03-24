For Rick

Each day,

more steadfast

than the rainbows from the window prisms, you would climb the stairs

and find your favorite chair.

We liked to know that you were over there, your head inclined toward

the open book propped on your arm,

to all appearances absorbed in reading but, on second glance, gently asleep.

Sometimes you were the last one

out at night, too, and — though we knew

you didn't much like talking,

if bade "Good night" you always answered back

in your surprising, hearty voice,

with friendly glances from beneath your eyebrows.

What exactly will we do without you here? What will the sidewalks think

without you treading them

on your faithful daily beat?

The post office is lonely now, the streetside benches

less complete.

Rick, we will miss you.

We did not allow ourselves to say it while you were around —

but you were our favorite patron.

Hope the pines wave gently in your memory. Hope the sun shines warm on you.

Here at the library,

we'll always keep for you a cordial seat.

Joanna Spindler

San Miguel County Poet Laureate