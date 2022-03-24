For Rick
Each day,
more steadfast
than the rainbows from the window prisms, you would climb the stairs
and find your favorite chair.
We liked to know that you were over there, your head inclined toward
the open book propped on your arm,
to all appearances absorbed in reading but, on second glance, gently asleep.
Sometimes you were the last one
out at night, too, and — though we knew
you didn't much like talking,
if bade "Good night" you always answered back
in your surprising, hearty voice,
with friendly glances from beneath your eyebrows.
What exactly will we do without you here? What will the sidewalks think
without you treading them
on your faithful daily beat?
The post office is lonely now, the streetside benches
less complete.
Rick, we will miss you.
We did not allow ourselves to say it while you were around —
but you were our favorite patron.
Hope the pines wave gently in your memory. Hope the sun shines warm on you.
Here at the library,
we'll always keep for you a cordial seat.
Joanna Spindler
San Miguel County Poet Laureate
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.