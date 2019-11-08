DEAR EDITOR:
As a business owner in a region famous for its incredible outdoor recreation, I want to applaud the passage of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act by the U.S. House. The CORE Act includes wilderness and other protections for a number of areas in the San Juan Mountains, our back yard. We at Jagged Edge have supported this proposal for many years, and passage by the House is long overdue.
The name says it all — outdoor recreation is the economic driver in this region, and protecting our public lands fuels that economy. People come from all over to ski, hike, hunt, mountain bike, fish and drive the backcountry jeep roads in the area. Keeping public lands in their current state helps my business and the industry that’s been built around the amazing outdoor opportunities we have here. Hats off to Congressman Joe Neguse for listening to the businesses and locals most affected by the legislation and moving it forward. It’s now time for the senate to take up and CORE Act and pass it as soon as possible. Our businesses and quality of life depend on it.
Erik Dalton
Jagged Edge
