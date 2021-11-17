Prior to today there have been 799 homeless pets writing this weekly Second Chance Pet Column. I have the honor of completing number 800. Yep, this marks 800 pet columns, and the coolest part is that every single pet that has written a column has been adopted. I am so thrilled to finally get my turn. Hey, world, here I am, ready for my forever home.
Remember Tuna? The Second Chance cat that had to undergo hip surgery and then a year later was still here waiting for his adoption? Well, he recently stole the Pet Column spotlight, resulting in finally finding his forever family. I am truly happy for the dude, and not just because he was named after a fish, but because that was a long journey for him.
For over 15 years now homeless pets like me have been reaching out to animal lovers like you through the Pet Column linking together over 480,000 words to create 800 columns. We have written about everything pet related, which encompasses a huge range of topics from “Cat Stinky Face,” “Psyche of the Lost Dog,” and even good veterinarian etiquette (be nice to them, they work hard).
Did you know you can submit questions to the Pet Column? If there is a topic that did not get covered, let us know at the email address is below. We’ve received a range of questions over the years, here are some of my favorites:
Can I neuter my kitten instead of spay her?
My dog likes to eat cat poop, should I feed it to him every day?
Can you love your cat too much?
How do I get my dog to retrieve a beer from the fridge?
Why are cats afraid of cucumbers?
Why does my dog lick the air?
How can I prove my cat loves me more than my wife?
We hope that we have had an impact and inspired our readers to be more responsible pet parents with a deeper connection to their pets, people and the planet. Please keep reading and sending in your burning questions about your pets and how to better understand them, love them and keep them as members of your family forever. Yes, even if they do lick their butts while you are eating dinner.
Stay tuned for next week when we may or may not answer: Why do dogs feet smell like Fritos?
The Pet Column wouldn’t be what it is and wouldn’t have helped 800 pets to find their homes if it wasn’t published for people to read. So please thank the top dogs of this publication for helping us reach you. The world truly is a better place because of it.
ABOUT ME
As for me, my name is Woody. I am an English Pointer around six years young in need of a home. I was hit by a car six months ago and never received proper vet care for my injuries. Since arriving here at Second Chance I am feeling better, with the help of a medical treatment plan, and am ready for a home in need of a happy-go-lucky fella like me.
Second Chance Humane Society’s Animal Resource Center and Thrift Shops have been servicing San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose counties for 27 years. Call 970-626-2273 to report a lost pet, learn about adopting a homeless pet, or about our Emergency Response, Community Medical, Spay/Neuter, Volunteer or other services. Submit questions to the Pet Column at kelly@adoptmountainpets.org. View our shelter pets and services online at adoptmountainpets.org.
